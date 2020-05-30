Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ON SPORT: Local sides like the Warwick Redbacks are hopeful to come back this year, but it’s not all good news for community sport.
ON SPORT: Local sides like the Warwick Redbacks are hopeful to come back this year, but it’s not all good news for community sport.
Sport

OPINION: Sport will be back, but not as we know it

Emily Clooney
30th May 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THURSDAY May 28 was going to be one to remember – the return of footy.

After weeks of deliberation with governments, the NRL were able to get the game back and give fans something to look forward to.

The season, despite being shortened and played without fans for a while, was a positive move forward out of coronavirus restrictions which have plagued day-to-day life.

Unfortunately, while Thursday night’s game was somewhat a lacklustre return to the code, I couldn’t help but be distracted.

News broke on Thursday morning that the Daily News would no longer print a physical paper, and the services of a few local journalists would no longer be needed.

Sadly, I was one of them.

Sport has long been something I have treasured and being thrown in the deep end (to some extent here) is something I’ve thrived on.

I have revelled in hearing that I have “big shoes to fill”, knowing full well that it was a challenge I would embrace.

People joked that sport would die when Gerard retired, and I made it my mission for it not to be the case.

Warwick has an incredible sporting community and a depth of talented athletes brimming with potential.

While there may be no formal Daily News sports reporter, know these stories are still meaningful and the results still important.

From young netballers taking to the newly refurbished Barnes Park courts, swimmers diving into WIRAC to the footy players taking to the field at Father Ranger, Risdon Oval or Credit Union Oval, there are stories ready and waiting.

Sport will come back bigger and better than ever in 2021 and every athlete’s achievements will make people look at them.

Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Brutal home invasion earns two Warwick men jail time

        premium_icon Brutal home invasion earns two Warwick men jail time

        News The drug deal turned “horrendously violent”, with one victim still suffering mental trauma from the incident.

        $721 million payday for struggling Australians

        $721 million payday for struggling Australians

        Breaking Government’s $721 million repayment for welfare recipients

        Southern Downs gets major COVID-19 financial boost

        premium_icon Southern Downs gets major COVID-19 financial boost

        News Federal help will allow SDRC to get the best bang for their buck when it comes to...

        Liquidation for Peart's multi-million dollar land venture

        premium_icon Liquidation for Peart's multi-million dollar land venture

        News A land development company has gone into liquidation.