OPINION: Stay safe out on water

SAFETY FIRST: As many families flock to lakes and beaches this summer, Andrew Gale is urging parents to keep their kids well versed in safety lessons. Sophie Lester

THOUGH the weather of the past week isn't convincing, summer is well and truly on its way. Days of fun and enjoyment out on our local waterways await.

I always teach my boat licence students that boating is supposed to be fun. It's something we do for pleasure and enjoyment. Something to make our lives, and the lives of those around us better.

Unfortunately, there are always risks associated with motorised activities and there are risks associated with doing anything on the water.

This always includes wearing a lifejacket and having other safety requirement available.

Having a safe boat, keeping a proper lookout, driving at an appropriate speed for the circumstances.

Plan your day on the water looking at things like the weather and how much fuel you need and always remembering that alcohol consumption does not mix with water activities.

It's funny how we approach risk. Some of the foolhardy amongst us apparently don't appear to care, engaging in risky activities with a "she'll be right” attitude. Whilst others prefer to live in a world of unicorns and rainbows, not wanting to know what can go wrong, lest it disturb their peaceful aura of blissful ignorance.

I belong to a different group. One that wants to know the dangers and risks of my activities so that I can take steps to keep risks low and keep myself, my companions, and those around me, safe.

Something I want to touch on is safety around the water's edge. Particularly at boat ramps or anywhere where we launch our boats and also where our boats depart and come back to the shore.

There is one dam in the Lockyer Valley where I regularly conduct boat licence training but I dread every time I go there.

There always seems to be people, particularly kids, swimming in the shallows almost everywhere along the shoreline.

At other lakes I use, kids frequent the shallows around the boat ramps, or the pontoons at the shore lines.

I know when I back my boat down the boat ramp into the water there is a very large blind spot behind me. (the boat) Something about 2.2 metres wide and

2 metres high. Enough to hide a large vehicle, like a Commodore, or an entire group of people, directly behind me when I am reversing.

Please use common sense around the water's edge and if you're in charge of your lovely little ones, keep an eye on them. Constantly.

I have seven of my own. We love them all so I'd never like anything bad to happen.

Safe is fun - for everyone.