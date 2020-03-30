OPINION: The eerie silence haunting sporting fields

QUIET DAYS AHEAD: It will be a long time before the Queens Park sports fields a bustling and busy again.

LAST Thursday night, I drove past Queens Park – it’s a trip I’ve taken countless times before.

Normally bustling and buzzing with players training before the weekend’s matches, this time there was just nothing.

No flood lights beaming down onto the fields, no back log of cars trying to leave the grounds – it was just silent and still.

The toll of coronavirus is impacting every facet of life, from businesses to sport.

It is incomprehensible the impact this pandemic will have on our day-to-day lives.

In a sporting sense however, you don’t realise how much you took advantage of something until it’s gone.

Friday night footy was something I enjoyed but could easily go without; I wasn’t drawn to watching games live because I always knew there would be another game the next day.

Now, there is just nothing.

In a perfect world we would have been talking about the incredible achievements of swimmers at the Queensland School Swimming Championships, the Cowboys second round match up in the TRL, or the opening of the recently refurbished Barnes Park Courts for netballers.

When I first thought about writing this column, I was eager to voice my thoughts and opinions on the dynamic world of sport – and there was lots to talk about.

I’d be kidding myself if I said there still wasn’t lots to talk about but at the moment it’s all taken a turn for the worst, shedding a negative light on an industry so full of positives.

Over the next few months, which are going to be extremely difficulty for all of us, I want to find the good in our local sporting community, and share the incredible history of some of our long standing clubs.

This time poses an incredible opportunity to shed light on how powerful sport can be in uniting a community, irrespective of the game played.

I hope, as supporters of sport, we will be able to pull through this and reflect on the time that really made us appreciate our love for the game.

Because I know, once the restrictions are lifted and sport returns, I’ll be jumping at bit to talk about sport within this tight nit community.