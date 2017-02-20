OPINION: 'Warwick petrol stations are not passing on the decrease in petrol prices'

ONE driver on the Southern Downs is fed up with high petrol prices around the region.

The Daily News reader, who wishes to remain anonymous, said she felt Warwick petrol stations were overcharging customers.

"Once again, Warwick petrol stations are not passing on the decrease in petrol prices,” she said.

"This week I bought unleaded at Yamanto for 115.8c per litre while Warwick stays firm at 144.9c - how can this be?

"Fisher Park was 122.9c this week too. The attendant at Yamanto told me prices had been dropping for a few weeks now and that so should our prices.

"Why are we being ripped off? It cannot cost almost 30c per litre to truck it up the range.”

According to RACQ, a fair fuel price in Warwick today is 129.5c per litre for unleaded and 125.5c for diesel.