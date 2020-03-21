Menu
EMPTY STANDS: Spectators at home had the best seats in the house as fans were shut-out of AFL and NRL matches. (AAP Image/Michael Dodge)
Sport

OPINION: We have to be grateful for what we have

Emily Clooney
21st Mar 2020 9:45 AM
What a week it has been.

As I’m sure most of you know, sport has pretty much come to a standstill.

There will be no local footy, no eager netballers out on their new courts, no swimmers diving into state carnivals – none of it.

Every day we seemed to be dealt more saddening news that seasons have been temporarily placed on hold and events cancelled due to the growing concerns surrounding coronavirus.

By the end of the week, I had come to expect bad news regarding sport rather than the good news, which is still out there and circulating.

Despite the fact 90 per cent have come to an indefinite stop, there is still hope with four sports (that I know of) persevering in the face of the growing threat.

Of course, they are going ahead while practising safe hygiene, but it raises the question on how to keep fit while in lockdown.

Surely no athlete will simply just stop, kick up their feet and watch TV for an indefinite period of time.

And surely no coach is encouraging athletes to do so because, in many cases, the date has been set for the return of local sports.

In saying this, sport will return and the opportunity to watch our local athletes fire once more will come back.

But in the meantime, we will have to settle for national sports.

Yes, Thursday night football didn’t feel the same without fans in the stands.

There was no roar as players took to the field, cheers as their team scored a try or boos as the opposition received a penalty.

It didn’t appear as though there was a lack in intensity, if anything the desire to win would be higher given the lengths governing bodies have gone to keep the game going.

And as a pretty passionate fan, I’m thankful we can still watch the game we all love during these trying times – even if it is on TV.

Warwick Daily News

