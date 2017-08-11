OPINION: Why not just ask gay people?

I'M NOT really into hip hop music. I respect it, but I don't listen to it.

It's not my style.

I discovered what it was in my teenage years, I saw the kids who liked it and I thought, "nope, that's not for me.”

I've never tried to stop anyone else from listening to hip hop music.

Sure, I probably won't let them play it in my car, but in their own homes, at a reasonable volume where I can't hear it, they can go for their lives.

By now some of you might looking at me with admiration thinking how can I be so tolerant?

Well, my parents didn't really care about hip hop music.

They didn't really like it either, but they never once said anything bad about someone who did like it.

So I learned early on that all sorts of people like all sorts of things and it's not up to me or anybody else to tell them what they can or can't like.

Which is why all this back and forth and sheer pigheadedness over an issue as straightforward as marriage is to me ridiculous.

Sorry, same-sex marriage.

I'm not gay, therefore this has zero relevance to me.

What do I care if two people who love each other want to tie the knot?

It's got nothing to do with me.

Hell, if they invited me to celebrate their special occasion, I'd be there in a flash. I love a good party.

I understand that people are entitled to an opinion, but if your opinion is borne out of a book written over a thousand years ago, then that's not going to fly with me.

Religion says that marriage is for a man and a woman.

Religion also said it was a sin to eat meat on Fridays, but they changed that during Vatican II in the 1960s.

The world has clearly changed. The book, the sins and the rules may no longer be relevant.

Trying to scream and shout and wave your hands because someone you don't know wants to do something you don't agree with is nonsensical.

I won't pretend to understand Australian politics, but I'm going to assume these politicians and their argy-bargy over this issue is for good reason.

Again I'll assume pleasing their constituents or keeping campaign promises and the like.

But spending $122million to ask Australia whether they're in favour of gay marriage baffles me.

Why don't they just ask the gay Australians?

Why ask someone who isn't gay and doesn't want to marry someone who is?

Just send out a letter to all gay Australians. Or an email, which would probably save a lot of money.

I've taken some time out of my day to draft a quick one.

"Dear Gay Australia, would you like to be able to marry your loved one?”

They can have two choices, yes and no, then they send their answers back and we collate the responses and the one with the most wins.

But no, our politicians want to ask everyone.

And spend a fortune to do it. I wish someone would explain the sense in that to me. I would love to hear it.

