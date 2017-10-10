Optus say yes to new Southern Downs connection

CONNECTED: Optus regulatory and public affairs vice-president Andrew Sheridan visits the site of the new tower in Emu Vale.

SWITCHING on faster data connection for regional mobile users is behind a new mobile tower on the Southern Downs.

Optus switched on the tower co-located on the existing NBN Co tower at Careys Rd at Emu Vale on Monday.

The site is one of three on the Southern Downs to be funded under the Federal Government Mobile Black Spot Program.

Others base stations include Goomburra and The Summit.

Andrew Sheridan, vice-president for Optus regulatory and public affairs, said the new tower would provide faster data connection to residents in Emu Vale and Yangan and travellers within a 10km area.

"We are pleased to be a part of the Mobile Black Spot Program and to be able to deliver crucial telecommunications infrastructure to regional and remote areas across Australia,” Mr Sheridan said.

"Optus remains committed to co- and individual investment across a range of townships and locations in regional Australia that helps us provide coverage and reach in areas that we otherwise may not have been able to.

"With so many more people on smartphones we're wanting to take ours from voice centric network to the next level and now making it more data capable.

"The government's lead in this crucial program combined with specific regional investment by Optus is certainly being met with a welcome response.”

Mr Sheridan said Optus has invested $9.5 million to deliver 20 new mobile sites across Warwick, the Darling Downs and Toowoomba over the last 12 months.

"Two new sites have just been turned on in Warwick bringing improved coverage and also allowing us to drive competition against competitors,” he said.

"Another 500 new sites will be rolled out across regional Australia for $1 billion and a third of those will be in regional Queensland.”

Optus CEO Allen Lew yesterday announced a further $6 million funding boost to the region's network.