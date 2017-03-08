Orienteering on Sunday just north of Dalveen

A map and compass as used in the sport of orienteering.

ORIENTEERING: A grazing property at Dalveen will be the venue for this Sunday's orienteering event being conducted by the Bullecourt Boulder Bounders Orienteering Club.

As the first bush orienteering event of the year, it is expected to attract a good number of participants from across the Southern Downs and Toowoomba region.

Organiser of the event, Liz Bourne, of Stanthorpe, said that there should be a good roll up of junior competitors to Sunday's event, ahead of the Darling Downs regional trials which are scheduled to be held at Braeside on March 20.

"The property combines open, runnable forest and grazing paddocks with areas of scattered granite which makes for enjoyable running as well as a real navigation challenge,” she said.

"There will be even courses available to suit all ages and levels of ability,” she said.

Local people who would like to try out orienteering were most welcome to come along on Sunday.

"We will have short, easy courses for beginners and instruction available on the basic map reading and navigational skills. People of all ages can take up orienteering and they can walk, jog or run, depending on their level of fitness,” Bourne said.

The event will take place 9km north of Dalveen, off Old Stanthorpe Road, with starting times from 9-11am.

For further information, please contact 46836374 or go to www.oq.asn.au/events

Meanwhile, Warwick orienteer Simeon Burrill will head to Tasmania this weekend for National Orienteering League events as part of the selection races for this year's Junior World Championships in Finland in July.