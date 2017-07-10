Origin III night at the Cinema

ORIGIN DECIDER: The Origin night at the Warwick Twin Cinema helps to support St Mary's School.

RUGBY LEAGUE: It's being billed as one of the biggest games in the history of State of Origin, and now you can watch it on the biggest screen in town.

The St Mary's School Parents and Friends group is hosting the huge fixture at the Warwick Twin Cinema on Wednesday night.

Organiser Paul Swift said the event would be held as a fundraiser for the group, and urged everybody to come down and enjoy the festivities.

"The night is open to all footy fans who want to share the experience with fellow fans," Swift said.

Doors will open at the Warwick Twin Cinema at 7pm for one of the most important rugby league games of the year.

The night will be fully licensed, with the candy bar open for business.

Attendees are also given the opportunity to order a pizza from Char-Belas restaurant, which they can enjoy on the night.

Full coverage of the game will be shown on screen, including all the pre-game build-up shown on Channel Nine.

The cost for the event is $10 for adults, $5 for school-aged children and those under 12 will get in for free.

If you're interested in attending, tickets can be booked at the cinema, St Mary's School office, or they can be purchased on the night.

Queensland head into Wednesday's fixture as rare underdogs, with Jonathan Thurston ruled out through injury and the Blues looking to bounce back from a heartbreaking defeat.