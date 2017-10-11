OUR CITY OUR FUTURE: Paul Morrissey

EYE EYE: Paul Morrissey works in a profession he says he's fortunate to have chosen.

EYE EYE: Paul Morrissey works in a profession he says he's fortunate to have chosen. Jonno Colfs

ONE of the keys to running a successful business in Warwick is looking after people, says My Optical owner Paul Morrisey.

"If you do that, they'll look after you,” he says.

Having recently celebrated 18 years in his own practice here in Warwick, the optometrist clearly knows what works.

He said the town and his chosen career had both been kind to him.

Graduating from the then Queensland Institute of Technology in 1979, Mr Morrissey spent several years working for Trevor Henderson Optometry in Brisbane and Mackay before returning to Brisbane in the early 80s to start a decade-long stint with John Cuneo Optometrists.

In the mid 1990s with a change needed, Mr Morrissey said he was about to start a trial for a company in Townsville when he and his family came to Warwick for a long weekend.

"I had been here a few times before and liked the place, but some close friends had moved here, which made it that much more attractive and given its proximity to Brisbane and the Coast, I thought I'd really like to try and find a job here,” he said.

"As it happened I was in Townsville for only a week when I got a call from Sankey Fraser's here in Warwick with a job offer, so I jumped at it and haven't looked back.”

In 1999, Mr Morrissey ventured into business for himself, setting up shop where the business currently stands in Grafton St. In 2012, he took over the lease of the neighbouring shop and doubled the size of the enterprise.

"One the reasons I love what I do is due to the fact it's a mixture of professional and retail,” he said.

"There are constant technological advancements in both optometry equipment and glasses, which adds to the interest.

"And every day is different.”

Mr Morrissey said the beauty of a regional practice was the opportunity to offer total care.

"We're on the front line for eye care in a place like Warwick,” he said.

"We see some major stuff and need to decide whether we treat it ourselves or refer on if necessary.”

"We have all the latest equipment and the skills to be able to help in most situations.”

Mr Morrissey said Warwick had been a great place to do business.

"We've built respect and loyalty over time and have been blessed with excellent long-term staff,” he said.

"I've been able to get to know lots of people and have treated some patients for many years and I love that.”

Mr Morrissey said Warwick was moving in the right direction.

"Although it never seems to race along,” he said.

"Things move at a steady pace, which I think a lot of people like about the town.

"For us, the future is about staying at the forefront of our industry and keeping up with the advancements and technology.”