OUR CITY OUR FUTURE: Tori Demamiel

HEAD START: Tori Demamiel reckons it's a great time to be starting a career in Warwick. Jonno Colfs

AS A primary school student, Tori Demamiel had her sights set on becoming a teacher, but years later after growing up with 10 siblings she had changed her mind.

"I love my family and am close with them all, but as the oldest, my patience for children has lessened over the years - I realised at some point in high school that teaching wasn't going to be for me,” Miss Demamiel said.

"After that I had designs on becoming a midwife.

"I was fortunate enough to have the privilege of seeing two of my youngest siblings born, which was completely amazing. It was so interesting and wonderful, I'm not really a crier but that experience left me pretty teary.”

Born and bred in Warwick, Miss Demamiel is a beneficiary of the State Government's Youth Boost initiative, a program designed to find young unemployed people work.

In February this year she began work as a sales trainee at Darryl Evans Real Estate.

"My first job was at Big W in the shopping centre,” she said.

"I was able to develop people skills and customer service skills that will stay with me, but after seven years there I needed a change and moved to the Gold Coast.

"That was fun and I loved the freedom and all the options city life offers, but in the end I missed my family and came back home.”

Looking around for work, Miss Demamiel answered an ad for the sales traineeship and has gone from strength to strength.

"This was something completely new for me, but I love it,” she said.

"I wanted to try something new and it's so exciting to be able to forge a career here in Warwick.

"I think it's a great sign of where the town is heading, more opportunities and more options.”

Miss Demamiel had to complete a course and sit 14 different exams before starting in real estate.

"I've learnt so much about the real estate market and now I'm really focused on trying to get young people into the housing market,” she said.

"It's a great time to be young in Warwick. The market is affordable, and with all of the business, investments and jobs coming to town there is a lot to be excited about.

"And add in the shopping centre expansion and hopefully we'll have a lot more money being spent here at home rather than Toowoomba or Brisbane, which will be great for our community.”