Our libraries among the very best

Mayor Tracy Dobie points out the Southern Downs have some of the best libraries in the state. Contributed

THE libraries on the Southern Downs were named among the best in the state at the recent three-day annual conference of the Local Government Association of Queensland.

Mayor Tracy Dobie took to her Facebook page this week with a photo proudly spruiking the fact.

Cr Dobie said she was excited for the region to be recognised in such a way.

"I think it's fantastic," she said.

"It's a great recognition of the services our wonderful libraries provide.

"Libraries are so different these days, new technologies and ideas has changed the way people use them."

Cr Dobie said the council worked hard to make sure the Southern Downs libraries were a cut above the rest.

"The library attendance across our region is among the highest in Queensland," she said.

"We're try to make sure the visitors to our libraries have access to the latest programs, services and the newest books.

"And then there's a program like Tech Savvy Seniors, which is opening up a whole new world for a whole generation."