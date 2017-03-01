30°
News

Our region on show in Brisbane

1st Mar 2017 5:00 AM
DELICIOUS: Chef Glen Barratt and his team did not fuss with the fare.
DELICIOUS: Chef Glen Barratt and his team did not fuss with the fare. Amy Walker

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WOW. Just wow.

I have no other words to describe last week's Southern Downs and Granite Belt producers' lunch at Brisbane's funky Wild Canary Bistro.

Chef Glen Barratt and his team did not fuss with the fare, things were prepared simply, they were presented immaculately and it was without doubt one of the best food events I've ever been to.

To see the region's produce shine so brightly for such a discerning crowd was a moment every grower and farmer involved should take great pride in.

The five-course degustation indulgence was kick-started on arrival with a tiny flavour explosion - Eggcettera-grown pecan-fed pork terrine atop a slice of spelt sourdough dressed with smoked apple and celeriac. Simple, local and so lovely!

Eggcettera is operated by the Somes family, 10km west of Allora, and in addition to pasture-fed pork they also produce salt-bush-fed long paddock lamb and, of course, pastured eggs.

Next up, Stanthorpe Cheese's Brass Monkey Blue was brought to life with stonefruit, green beans and Lirah's caramelised fig balsamic vinegar.

If you're a cauliflower lover you would have melted off your chair when trying the next dish. The flavours of every vegetable on the plate were intense, fresh and fabulous.

New View Farm and Symara Organic Farm supplied these vegetables, in addition to the beetroot, leeks and kale - all of which had flavour and colour you definitely won't find in aged supermarket produce!

To ensure the menu was representative of the entire region, Mal Smith and his heirloom potatoes grown atop Spring Creek Mountain sat beside some Eggcettera long paddock lamb, local garlic and Mt Stirling olives. I can tell you there were many whispers attesting to never having eaten "lamb like that before”.

And yet another surprise was the wild venison by A&C Game Meats on the Granite Belt. This tender meat was roasted, served rare and it was a hit.

There's nothing else you could finish this menu with other than Stanthorpe-grown apples, baked for 16 hours, accompanied by cider ice cream and wild blackberries. No one knows apples like Sutton's people.

And every good meal needs an even greater drink, so the Suttons Apple Juice, Golden Grove Estate Vermintino and Joven Tempranillo and the Treehouse Apple Cider were perfect accompaniments.

With the last mouthful there was almost silence as content washed over the crowd, there was a moment of calm before Glen returned to present a copy of the region's visitor guide and then there was a flurry of discussion - diaries were out, phones were in hand and available dates were compared.

And with Wild Canary just doing what they do so well, made the Southern Downs and Granite Belt some new friends!

Stock up and make it at home

SEASONAL Feast markets are your one-stop shop for all things fresh, local and delicious.

An array of the components that went into chef Glen Barratt's meals can be purchased from this region's markets.

Seasonal Feast co-ordinator Amy Walker said the markets were about more than just food.

"The markets are a way for Warwick residents to make a conscious decision to spend their dollar and support small, regional business.

"They can also learn about their food, its story, where it was grown, by whom and how.”

Stanthorpe Cheese&#39;s Brass Monkey Blue was brought to life with stonefruit, green beans and Lirah&#39;s caramelised fig balsamic vinegar.
Stanthorpe Cheese's Brass Monkey Blue was brought to life with stonefruit, green beans and Lirah's caramelised fig balsamic vinegar. Amy Walker

For March, the Seasonal Feast markets will be held every Friday in Stanthorpe's Farley St Piazza from 8am.

And if you want to stock up fruit and vegetables in Warwick, Saturday 18 at the Warwick Art Gallery garden courtyard from 8am is your place to be.

Follow the Seasonal Feast Facebook page to keep up to date with recipes, what's in season and market dates.

Warwick Daily News

Where to find the best coffee

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high in Australia with the hipster movement carving a whole new breed of caffeine-loving consumers.

10 best street art spots to take an Insta selfie

Send yourself on a scavenger hunt around Brisbane to discover the incredible street art.

GET your phone and selfie-stick ready!

Theatre royalty graces Brisbane stage

Don't miss Charles Edwards in this incredible theatre performance.

WHEN acting royalty comes to town, you sit up and take notice.

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

Drink where the cool kids do this summer

There are a bunch of new bars open in Brisbane, make sure you're there!

CHECK out these new funky bars.

Discover Brisbane’s laneway gems

Brisbane's laneways will surprise you.

NOT all of Brisbane City is as it seems…

Cool change just in time for flower show

Cool change just in time for flower show

EXTREME heat has been a growing concern for avid green thumbs entering the Warwick Autumn Flower Show next week.

Defence and division in the days of National Service

ON THEIR WAY: The first National Service call-up notice was issued on April 12, 1951, which makes these young men possibly the first to go to Wacol for training.

Local historian John Telfer digs into Warwick's wartime history

Fast rise to the top

Redbacks captain Tyhe Clarkson.

Tyhe Clarkson didn't expect his team to be playing finals cricket

Remember our military history

FOR TROOPS: Naval veteran Graham Husband urges people to commemorate the 75th anniversaries of the bombing of Darwin and the sinking of HMAS Kuttabul. In 1942 depot ship HMAS Kuttabul was sunk by Japanese midget submarines, killing 21 sailors.

75 years since the bombing of Darwin

Local Partners

St Mary's students sing with music star

The excitement was palpable inside St Mary's Catholic Parish where hundreds of primary school students sung a song with country music star writer Josh Arnold.

One-armed woodchopper: Safety message cuts through

CHAMPION AXEMAN: Nick Fredriksen hopes to raise awareness for child safety on farms and people with disabilities.

Woodchopper hopes to raise child safety awareness on farms

Warwick women speak at inspiring local event

WOMEN IN LEADERSHIP: Warwick consultant Kathryn Walton, and Catherine Travers from Condamine Headwaters, are jointly hosting the Warwick Women Mentors dinner at Belle Vue Cafe next Friday.

Warwick Women Mentors Dinner set to inspire young professionals

Help celebrate Aboriginal heritage

PROUD IDENTITY: Sharman Parsons with father David Parsons at the Bunya Festival stall during Jumpers and Jazz.

Head along to Maryvale for the Bunya Festival

T20 finals set to test teams in Warwick cricket

CAPTAIN'S KNOCK: Colts captain Shaun O'Leary, on the way to scoring 42, will be a key bowler with his spinners today.

Today is finals day in T20

MAFS dad needs to back right off

This dad’s outburst shows exactly what parents shouldn’t do.

Booval boy keeps winning over bride

BUILDING A BOND: Alene Khatcherian and Simon McQuillan are still going strong on Married At First Sight.

Alene Khatcherian and Simon McQuillan are still going strong

Young cast shines next to acting heavyweights in Jasper Jones

Jasper Jones (Aaron McGrath), Charlie Bucktin (Levi Miller) and Eliza Wishart (Angourie Rice) in the film Jasper Jones.

An Aussie novel comes to life on the screen

BOOKS: Peter Helliar pens a fishy tale of time travel

Peter Helliar is releasing a children's book, Frankie Fish and the Sonic Suitcase

PETE Helliar has created a new Marty McFly for the next generation.

Jimmy Kimmel opens up about Oscars stuff-up

Jimmy Kimmel admitted he had no idea what was going on during the Oscars stuff-up.

Academy Awards host gives his take on the epic Oscars envelope error

Groom threatens to walk out of Married At First Sight

Andrew is just about done with his “horrible” relationship with Cheryl.

ANOTHER explosive breakup is looming after a disastrous home visit.

Eisteddfod planning begins

The Severnlea students at the 2016 Border District Eisteddfod .

Planning has begun for the Border District Eisteddfod

Charming and Quite Unique

32A Pratten Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 2 $255,000

A quite unique property just listed for sale is situated a short walk to town and overlooks Slade Park. The double brick and tile property has an entry sunroom...

Extra Large 2898m2 Block

41 Little Warner Street, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 3 1 1 $270,000

This renovated 3 bedroom brick home situated on a huge 2898m2 block with plenty of room for the whole family. New modern stylish kitchen and bathroom, dining...

Lifestyle / Livestock

L2 Luna Road, Oman Ama 4352

Rural 0 0 $195,000

Approximately 162 acres of gently undulating mostly open grazing to lightly timbered. 35 kilometres east of Inglewood and 103 kilometres to Warwick. Watered with...

Charming Home - Reduced

26 Marshall Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 2 $239,000

Two large bedrooms with builtin robes * open plan living, convenient eat in kitchen, electrical appliances * reverse cycle air conditioner positioned to flow...

Horse Complex

26 Campbell Road, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 5 2 3 $475,000

Well presented 5 bedroom home, ensuite and W/I robe off main * New kitchen, electric appliances and a slow combustion stove, meals area and separate lounge with...

Popular Location

184 Palmerin Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 4 $ 230,000

Period 2 bedroom plus sleepouts has lots of possibilities for enthusiastic renovators. Recently repainted inside and a deck added to the back. Enter via the front...

No Thru Street

5 Tahliah Place, Rosenthal Heights 4370

Residential Land Situated in West Warwick, in the Chase Estate, is a large 1161 ... $75,000

Situated in West Warwick, in the Chase Estate, is a large 1161 m fully serviced block in a quiet street. This block will suit an enthusiast with hobbies that need...

Great Value 1161m2 Building Block $75,000!!!

5 Taliah Place, Rosenthal Heights 4370

Residential Land 0 0 $75,000

This quality 1161sqm building block is situated in quiet area at the end of a cul de sac. All services available kerbing, town water and underground power. No...

A Must See To Believe

5 Martin Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $319,900

This immaculately presented 3 bedroom brick residence has been fully renovated inside and outside. Featuring a fully enclosed indoor outdoor entertainment area...

Investment Opportunity Duplex

10 Baguley Street, Warwick 4370

Unit 6 4 2 $429,000

Your opportunity to purchase a brick and tile duplex at 10 Baguley Street Warwick comprising of 2x3 bedroom plus ensuite units all with built-ins. Spacious open...

Major Burrum Heads development to go to vote

Site development plans for the proposed lot conversion at Burrum Heads, near Beach Dr.

Councillors will vote on the lot conversions.

Casino boss loses $4m on waterfront Sunshine Coast home

The owner of this stunning Noosa home accepted much less than he had initially wanted for the home.

When illness struck owner forced to try and cash out of property

Mining homes dive: $600k homes sell for $120k-$300k

18 Yeates Street, Moranbah sold for $135,000 in December, after being repossessed by a bank. The owners bought for $545,000 in August, 2011.

The economy still has two speeds, but with a painful twist

Mackay's property market climbing like a Rocket Man

Renewed confidence in Mackay means more homes are being snapped up by those eager to plant their roots in the region.

There's movement in the real estate sector and it's all positive.

'Why we drove 800km to buy a treehouse with a disco ball'

The new owners have planned a few updates, but will stick with much of the original design.

A couple travelled almost 800km for the home of their dreams.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!