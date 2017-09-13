Our seniors to get tech-savvy

Join Tech Savvy Seniors courses to learn new skills.

Join Tech Savvy Seniors courses to learn new skills. leaf

IT'S never too late to learn new skills.

Southern Downs seniors can soon take part in tech- focused workshops at the Warwick and Stanthorpe libraries.

Led by the State Library of Queensland, the program has provided the Southern Downs Library Service with funding to run several sessions.

The sessions are aimed at enabling older people to build digital literacy skills to use technology for socialising and accessing services.

State librarian and CEO Vicki McDonald said the program provided seniors with the skills needed to securely access essential services online.

"Tech Savvy Seniors delivers well-paced sessions to help seniors develop a range of useful online skills including how to use a smartphone and an iPad, the basics of social media, and how to shop online and access core government services,” Ms McDonald said.

Join one of the free training sessions run by IT professionals.

Warwick

October 6: Intro to computers and the internet - 9am-noon; smartphones - 1-4pm

October 20: Intro to email and social media - 9am-noon; Tablets - 1-4pm

November 3: iPads - 9am-noon; Intermediate email and social media - 1-4pm

November 17: Tablets - 9am-noon; Intermediate email and social media - 1-4pm

December 1: Intro to computers and the internet - 9am-noon; smartphones - 1-4pm

Stanthorpe

(all 9am-noon)

September 27: Intro to computers and the internet

October 11: Intro to email and social media

October 25: iPads

November 8: Tablet

November 22: Smartphones

For more information, phone Warwick Library on 46610342 or Stanthorpe Library on 46812141.