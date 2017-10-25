Our teachers: taking children beyond letters and numbers

DAY in and day out, they stand up in front of the children of our communities, unlocking academic minds and shaping the adults of the future.

This week it's time to celebrate their efforts - Friday is World Teacher's Day, coinciding with State Education Week and it's an opportunity to acknowledge teachers and say thanks for the significant contributions they make in classrooms and communities.

Warwick Central State School teacher Alison Cavanagh has been teaching kids in the Darling Downs and southwest region for 35 years and said she is as passionate about her role as ever.

"It's a very satisfying job," Mrs Cavanagh said.

"I still love teaching after all this time and it comes down to seeing kids get it.

"My job is to help them understand, and with that their confidence grows - when they're struggling with something and they get it, you see that little spark and it inspires them to go further.

"And with confidence, you see personalities grow."

Becoming a teacher was something Mrs Cavanagh had her mind set on from a young age.

"Mum told me that even as a little kid I wanted to be a teacher," she said.

"When I finished high school here in Warwick, I went to Toowoomba and studied for three years before landing my first teaching job in Westmar.

"It was a two-teacher school, I taught Years 1, 2 and 3, which was a trial by ordeal - daunting but very rewarding."

One of Mrs Cavanagh's students, Kqwesha Moorcroft, 10, said teachers were important because they know more than kids.

"That's why they're at school, to help us," she said.

"Mrs Cavanagh is a great teacher - the way she teaches us is the way I want to be taught."

Eleven-year-old Djerome Delphin said Mrs Cavanagh made learning fun.

"We do cool experiments in science class, and when we go swimming she lets us have a go in the rapid river," he said.

"We have a lot of fun, but we still have to do the hard work as well."

Mrs Cavanagh said teachers wasn't just about letters and numbers.

"We are here to give these kids the skills they need to be successful in whatever they choose to do," she said.

"We teach these children to be kind, considerate and thoughtful.

"We teach them that not everyone is the same, but to treat everyone with dignity, respect and understanding.

"If everybody across the world did these things, it would be a much better place."