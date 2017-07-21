17°
News

Our worst driving habits, Warwick speaks up

Jonno Colfs
| 21st Jul 2017 7:53 AM
ROAD RAGE: Dave Gray said people need to pay more attention on the roads.
ROAD RAGE: Dave Gray said people need to pay more attention on the roads. Jonno Colfs

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

DRIVING around town can be a stressful activity , with careless and distracted drivers a common speed-bump for motorists.

RACQ yesterday released a list of the top 10 most frustrating driving habits, which was topped by tailgating, not indicating, using a phone while driving and littering from vehicles.

The Warwick Daily News put out the call to find out what annoying driver behaviour irks Warwick drivers the most.

It may not come as a surprise to readers but dealing with motorists who don't know how to use a roundabout topped the list convincingly.

Darryl Evans said it seemed everyone wanted to speed up to race through them instead of giving way and he was joined by a chorus calling for people to re-read the roundabout rulebook.

Coming in a close second were rude, aggressive or careless drivers.

Drivers reversing without checking what's behind them, speeding in school zones or those that pull out in front of others without warning were a few pet peeves.

Dave Gray said he lived out of town and needed to drive on the Cunningham Hwy daily.

"My little car only gets up to 90kmh max,” he said.

"Truckies are pretty rude to me, they beep and overtake right beside me.

"It can be pretty scary.

"And here on Palmerin St, people reverse right out without looking.

"I'm surprised there aren't more accidents.”

Misuse of indicators was another peeve.

It's against the law and can be deadly but talking or texting while driving is another thing drivers do that annoys Warwick motorists.

At number five on the list was drivers not obeying roads signs; including stop signs, give way signs and no turning signs.

Warwick's top 8 most annoying driving habits

1. Roundabouts

2. Rude/aggressive/careless drivers

3. Failing to indicate or not indicating correctly

4. Not obeying road signs

5. Mobile phones

6. Increase speed while overtaking

7. Tailgating

8. Littering

RACQ spokesperson Lauren Ritchie said the annual research asked members to rate the most annoying driver habits, with motorists following too closely regarded the number one pet peeve.

"For the second consecutive year, tailgating has topped the list as Queensland's most irritating driver behaviour,” Ms Ritchie said.

"We're taught to leave at least two seconds between vehicles not just out of courtesy but because travelling too close increases the risk of crashing if the car in front stops suddenly.”

Other annoying behaviours highlighted in the survey included motorists who failed to indicate correctly, increased speed when being overtaken, and those who used a mobile phone behind the wheel.

Ms Ritchie said the results emphasised the need for greater road rule enforcement by police.

"Some of the behaviours on this list may appear to be minor traffic infringements, but anything that increases frustrations can escalate the risk of crashes on the roads.”

Tony King said people not indicating was his most annoying thing to deal with on Warwick roads.

"Not five minutes ago, here in Palmerin St, a lady stopped right in front of me for two minutes,” he said.

"She may have been waiting to turn into a park, but with no indicator on I had no idea what she was doing.

"The point of indicators is to let people know what your plans are - it's not too hard.”

THINK: Tony King reckons it not that hard to indicate and let other drivers know what you&#39;re doing.
THINK: Tony King reckons it not that hard to indicate and let other drivers know what you're doing. Jonno Colfs
Warwick Daily News

Topics:  annoying driving habits bad drivers racq warwick

Six things you didn't know could be recycled

Six things you didn't know could be recycled

Cans and plastics go straight to the yellow bin, but there are a few extra household items that could be saved from landfill

More Qld parents delay sending children to school

Parents feared their child would fall behind

Fair question or sexism? The LNP question that stunned

Tim Mander accused Labor of creating gender imbalance. Picture: File photo/Peter Wallis

"My God, what will it come to next?” he said.

Shooting victim named, recovering after emergency surgery

Rakayia Dawson, 20, was shot by two men.

He had to undergo emergency surgery to remove part of his bowel

Local Partners

Pride on show for Carbal Art

Carbal Community Art Group formed in 2015 after the Jumpers and Jazz Festival, and they're back for another year.

Killarney couple the bees knees

Grace and Graeme Heal at the Pig and Calf Sale.

Warwick's honey brings in Killarney visitors to town.

Working class? Man, Gympie's got the show for you

Jimmy Barnes

Aussie rock icons coming to Gympie for 150th celebrations.

What's on today at Jumpers and Jazz

COLOURFUL: Check out the cool range of events happening in town today.

An extreme knitting workshop, art@st.mark's and more

Tables turn as rescue crew takes on gruelling mountain

EPIC CHALLENGE: Hundreds of runners will tackle the 4.2km run from the heart of Pomona to the top of Mt Cooroora and back on Sunday.

They are usually the people coming to the rescue of adventurers

OJ Simpson loses cool as he begs to go free

OJ SIMPSON has been allowed to go free from jail, despite his parole hearing turning tense when he took exception to a line of questioning.

Lead singer of Linkin Park, Chester Bennington, dies age 41

Coroner spokesman Brian Elias says they are investigating Bennington's death as an apparent suicide but no additional details are available.

Chester Bennington's body was found in LA at 9am local time.

Chester Bennington’s tragic Chris Cornell connection

Bennington sings at Chris Cornell’s funeral on May 26 in Los Angeles. Picture: AP

Bennington reportedly godfather of one of Cornell’s three children

Holy schnit: This steak's the size of a small child

WHAT A STEAK: Sarah Atkins was amazed to see the Pinnacle Pub crumbed steak was bigger than one of her four-month-old twin daughters, Jorja.

It's not every day you get served a steak as big as a baby

Tamara's bittersweet MasterChef exit (take two)

Mackay's Tamara Graffen has already gained valuable work experience since her elimination from MasterChef.

MACKAY cook's heartwarming send-off from finals week.

Why Sleeping Duck turned down a $500,000 offer on Shark Tank

Sleeping Duck founders Selvam Sinnappan, left, and Winston Wijeyeratne.Source:Supplied

Melbourne university mates turn down hug Shark Tank ffer

Lisa Wilkinson portrait wins Packer Room Prize

A portrait of Lisa Wilkinson by artist Peter Smeeth has taken out this year's Packer Room Prize.

"The winning of this award is 99 per cent due to Lisa."

When It Just Ticks All The Boxes!

143 Glengallan Road, Warwick 4370

House 4 3 2 $425,000

Located in a quiet and private location, this fully renovated 4 bedroom brick and tile home is perfectly positioned on an elevated 2947m2 block with established...

Land at Bargain Price

L87 Norman Street, Ellinthorp 4362

Residential Land Looking for cheap land as investment? Want a home base if you ... $35,000

Looking for cheap land as investment? Want a home base if you are a traveller? Do you have a limited budget? Here's an opportunity to purchase a residential block...

Large Home - Large Shed

71 Canning Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 4 $279,000

4 Bedrooms, bay window in main * office / store room *sunroom *large entry hall *separate lounge, woodheater * separate dining * renovated kitchen granite benches...

Comfortable Home - Large Shed

136 Glengallan Road, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 2 $355,000

4 Bedrooms * separate lounge * kitchen, meals, family * separate toilet * covered outdoor entertainment area * double carport *large shed approx 15m x 6m with...

Priced to Sell -Offers Welcome

8A William Street, Warwick 4370

House 5 2 2 $422,500

REDUCED - 5 Bedrooms *ensuite and office / parents retreat off main with verandah access * large modern kitchen * spacious open living, lounge, dining with bar...

Great Value Brick and Tile

5 Jabrili Court, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 2 $289,000

Exceptional value this 4 bedroom brick and tile home situated in sought after area close to the golf course, schools and the CBD. Features 4 built-in bedrooms...

Priced to SELL!

Warwick 4370

Residential Land Looking for a building block at the right price? here it is ... $89,000

Looking for a building block at the right price? here it is a 809 m lot with sewerage, power and services ready to connect. Close proximity to Warwick Base...

Joining Rural Blocks

0 L Mauch Road, Yangan 4371

Rural 0 0 $ 180,000

YANGAN - On a gravel road is a 14.967 Ha or 37 Acres property on 2 titles fronting Swan Creek. just a few acres of cultivation to provide extra feed for stock...

On Bitumen Road

0 Strudwick Road, Yangan 4371

Rural 0 0 $180,000

YANGAN - On 2 roads, one bitumen and the other gravel, is a property of 7.284 Ha or 18 acres that has power at the road and is fully stock fenced. Owners is...

Choice Rural Blocks

0 Strudwick Road, Yangan 4371

Rural 0 0 $ 350,000

YANGAN - On 2 roads, one bitumen the other gravel, is a property on 3 titles fronting Swan Creek. Just a few acres of cultivation to provide extra feed for stock...

Alex beach or bluff at your front door

ALEX LIVING: 9/252 Alexandra Pde, Alexandra Headland.

Beachfront unit among the picks of this week's auction line-up

Open for inspection homes 20 - 26 July

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Sunshine Coast shopping centre on the market

Coles-anchored centre in high-growth area listed for sale

Island resort living from just $250 a week

Couran Cove on Stradbroke Island is undergoing a makeover. Photo: Steve Holland

Resort offering permanent rentals at almost half normal rental price