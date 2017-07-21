Our worst driving habits, Warwick speaks up

ROAD RAGE: Dave Gray said people need to pay more attention on the roads.

DRIVING around town can be a stressful activity , with careless and distracted drivers a common speed-bump for motorists.

RACQ yesterday released a list of the top 10 most frustrating driving habits, which was topped by tailgating, not indicating, using a phone while driving and littering from vehicles.

The Warwick Daily News put out the call to find out what annoying driver behaviour irks Warwick drivers the most.

It may not come as a surprise to readers but dealing with motorists who don't know how to use a roundabout topped the list convincingly.

Darryl Evans said it seemed everyone wanted to speed up to race through them instead of giving way and he was joined by a chorus calling for people to re-read the roundabout rulebook.

Coming in a close second were rude, aggressive or careless drivers.

Drivers reversing without checking what's behind them, speeding in school zones or those that pull out in front of others without warning were a few pet peeves.

Dave Gray said he lived out of town and needed to drive on the Cunningham Hwy daily.

"My little car only gets up to 90kmh max,” he said.

"Truckies are pretty rude to me, they beep and overtake right beside me.

"It can be pretty scary.

"And here on Palmerin St, people reverse right out without looking.

"I'm surprised there aren't more accidents.”

Misuse of indicators was another peeve.

It's against the law and can be deadly but talking or texting while driving is another thing drivers do that annoys Warwick motorists.

At number five on the list was drivers not obeying roads signs; including stop signs, give way signs and no turning signs.

Warwick's top 8 most annoying driving habits

1. Roundabouts

2. Rude/aggressive/careless drivers

3. Failing to indicate or not indicating correctly

4. Not obeying road signs

5. Mobile phones

6. Increase speed while overtaking

7. Tailgating

8. Littering

RACQ spokesperson Lauren Ritchie said the annual research asked members to rate the most annoying driver habits, with motorists following too closely regarded the number one pet peeve.

"For the second consecutive year, tailgating has topped the list as Queensland's most irritating driver behaviour,” Ms Ritchie said.

"We're taught to leave at least two seconds between vehicles not just out of courtesy but because travelling too close increases the risk of crashing if the car in front stops suddenly.”

Other annoying behaviours highlighted in the survey included motorists who failed to indicate correctly, increased speed when being overtaken, and those who used a mobile phone behind the wheel.

Ms Ritchie said the results emphasised the need for greater road rule enforcement by police.

"Some of the behaviours on this list may appear to be minor traffic infringements, but anything that increases frustrations can escalate the risk of crashes on the roads.”

Tony King said people not indicating was his most annoying thing to deal with on Warwick roads.

"Not five minutes ago, here in Palmerin St, a lady stopped right in front of me for two minutes,” he said.

"She may have been waiting to turn into a park, but with no indicator on I had no idea what she was doing.

"The point of indicators is to let people know what your plans are - it's not too hard.”