OUSTED: Squash club hunt for new home

HIT OUT: Warwick Rose Squash Club president Lucas Gillott is saddened by the closure of the club's facility.

SQUASH: The future of squash in the Rose City remains uncertain after plans to demolish the current courts were approved by council at the end of last month.

The St Mary’s Squash centre, along with two tennis courts and several smaller buildings will be the hub for Warwick’s newest service station.

Warwick Rose Squash Club president Lucas Gillott said the confirmation of the court’s closure was not one that surprised club members.

“It probably didn’t come as a shock, once we heard that it was being proposed, we sort of knew it would happen,” he said.

“We were only leasing the facilities off the church.

“We’d all prepared ourselves for it and knew it was going to come at some stage.”

The outbreak of coronavirus had brought a halt to the club’s fixtures, with the centre closing its doors to members in early March.

Gillott said the club’s 60 member – including women and juniors – would be forced out of the centre at the end of the month.

“The church has given us notice that we would need to exit by the end of June, unofficially,” he said.

“Knowing that (this year) was our last season there and to have it cut short anyway, is quite sad.”

Unsure as to how many members would stay committed during an extended time off the courts, Gillott and other club officials had started to explore their options for the future.

“Squash is a fairly hard sport to keep members but we might struggle in the future because of this,” he said.

“It’s a fairly one-off type of building – and specific building that we need.

“We have been talking with council to see what they can offer us too, about getting some funding and obtaining some land.”

Avid squash player Carmelo Rubio said the closure of the courts would be an interesting time for club members, who had lacked the social atmosphere.

“Before coronavirus, I was playing two to three times a week,” he said.

“I think (the club) was holding its own and some players would take some time off (after the closure).

“I’m sure people would come back because if you like squash nothing else replaces it.

“It’s just challenging and interesting in the perspective and variety,” Rubio said this week.