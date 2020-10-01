OUT AND ABOUT: Top 10 Warwick events this long weekend

ON TRACK: The Warwick Kart Club is just one of 10 activities lined up in Warwick this long weekend. Picture: contributed

IF YOU’RE looking for ways to keep you and your family occupied this long weekend or just wanting to relax, Warwick has something in store for you.

Check out this list of the top 10 ways to spend this Queen’s Birthday long weekend.

RUGBY GRAND FINAL

The Warwick Water Rats have lined up a huge grand final clash with the St George Frillnecks at Toowoomba’s Clive Berghofer Stadium this weekend.

The club is offering an exclusive deal for a supporters’ T-shirt with each ticket purchase, but you might have to get in quick to ensure you get a seat.

WHEN: Saturday, October 3 at 12.50m

WHERE: Clive Berghofer Stadium, Toowoomba Sports Grounds

COST: $12.50 general admission, $30 for T-shirt deal

NIPS AND NOSH

Granite Belt favourite Heritage Estate Wine is hosting a “Nips and Nosh” event for the full month of October, where guests are treated to a five-course feast.

Guests can choose between two wine pairings with each course, giving each person a different “wine flight” experience.

Bookings are essential.

WHEN: Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays, times vary

WHERE: Heritage Estate Wine, 747 Granite Belt Dr, Cottonvale

COST: $65 per couple

DIVING IN: WIRAC manager Karen Peters says the pool is open and ready for business.

TAKE A DIP

Spring is well and truly upon Warwick, with the warmer weather making it a prime time to make a splash in the pool.

WIRAC’s facilities have reopened to the community, and SDRC announced earlier this week their public outdoor pools in Allora, Killarney, and Stanthorpe will reopen from Thursday.

WHEN: Pools’ opening hours vary

WHERE: Above locations

COST: Prices vary

HIT THE TRACK

If you’re looking for something to get the adrenaline pumping, why not try karting out for size?

The Warwick Kart Club is open to anyone aged six years and over, so almost anyone young or old can take a spin around the track.

WHEN: Open from 9am to 5pm

WHERE: Warwick Kart Club, 335 Sandy Creek Rd

COST: Prices vary

ONE-MAN TRIBUTE SHOW

If you’re looking to catch a live gig this long weekend, Peter Vandersteen’s “One Man Tribute Show” could be just the ticket.

Performing at the Warwick RSL, the show will include numbers from the 50s through to modern tunes, featuring artists such as The Beatles, Jimmy Barnes, and Coldplay.

WHEN: Friday, October 2 from 8pm

WHERE: Warwick RSL, 65 Albion St

COST: Free

CATCH A MOVIE

For easy entertainment with classic movie snacks, watching a flick at Warwick Twin Cinemas could be a great way to relax this long weekend.

Showing everything from family-friendly classics to action-packed blockbusters, check out this link for more information on screening times.

WHEN: Showing hours vary

WHERE: Warwick Twin Cinemas, 81 Grafton St

COST: Prices vary

Bestbrook Mountain Resort.

FARM STAY HOLIDAY

If you’re looking to get away for the weekend, but don’t want to stray too far from home, farm stays such as Bestbrook Mountain Resort could be a good option.

The accommodation will give you and your fellow guests of any age the chance to feed animals, go horse riding, mountain hiking, and more.

For more information, contact 07 4666 1282

WHEN: Contact Bestbrook to book

WHERE: 9790 Cunningham Highway, Maryvale

COST: Prices vary

MOTORCYCLE TRY DAY

Champion’s Ride Days is hosting a Motorcycle Ride Day at Morgan Park Raceway this long weekend, welcoming both new and experienced riders.

The non-competitive day gives riders the chance to “test their limits” on a real racetrack.

Attendees must have a motorbike licence, though vehicles and other equipment will be available on the day.

WHEN: Monday, October 5 from 8am – 4pm

WHERE: Morgan Park Raceway

COST: $200 per person

CULTURE FIX

This long weekend could be your final chance to see exhibitions from some of our community’s most talented artists at the Warwick Art Gallery.

Their “Interconnection” exhibit features dozens of pieces from the Warwick Artists Group, with an extra collaborative work celebrating the gallery’s 30th anniversary.

“InSight 3” is comprised of works from Warwick State High School students, displaying a wide variety of concepts, styles, and mediums.

Both exhibitions will finish this month.

WHEN: Tuesdays – Saturdays, 10am to 4pm

WHERE: Warwick Art Gallery

COST: Free entry

TAKE A HIKE

The Bureau of Meteorology’s predictions indicate a relatively sunny and warm weekend, so why not make the most of it and get out into the great outdoors?

Warwick and its surrounds boast a number of hiking trails with natural wonders, from Cunninghams Gap to picturesque Queen Mary Falls near Killarney.

WHEN: Sunrise, midday, or sunset – take your pick!

WHERE: At your discretion

COST: Free