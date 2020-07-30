Outbreak fears: Students, staff ordered into quarantine

A mandatory quarantine order has been issued for students and staff of a southeast Queensland school where a COVID-positive woman worked as a cleaner, as fears of a second Queensland wave of coronavirus build.

In a letter from Queensland Health, obtained by The Courier Mail, students and staff at Parklands Christian College were told they 'must quarantine at home' until August 6 after a COVID-positive staff member visited the premises last Wednesday and Thursday (July 22 and 23).

The staff member - cleaner, Olivia Winnie Muranga - reportedly lied to authorities about where she'd been after returning to Queensland from Melbourne and Sydney.

Both she and her travel partner, Diana Lasu, subsequently tested positive for COVID-19, igniting fears of a second wave of coronavirus in Queensland as details of the places they'd visited while possibly contagious was revealed.

A fever clinic has been set up at the Baskerville Sports Centre at the college with Queensland Health urging members of the college community to seek testing.

"There is a low risk that a student of a staff member could have been exposed to COVID-19," the Queensland Health letter read.

"Public Health will contact all families (from the school) as soon as possible."

Three Queenslanders - including Ms Muranga and Ms Lasu - tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday.

A third woman - the 22-year-old sister of one of the COVID-positive girls who did not travel to Melbourne - also tested positive to the virus late on Wednesday, inadvertently forcing the closure of Chatswood Hills State School where she works at the PCYC after school care.

It's understood no letter has been issued to parents at Chatswood Hills State School, although parents at the after hours service have been contacted separately.

Queensland Health is conducting contact tracing to identify anyone who might have come in contact with the infected trio.

