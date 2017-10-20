27°
News

OUTRAGE: Vandal defaces treasured Downs attraction

Fresh vandalism on a newly completed path in Allora has caused upset among locals.
Fresh vandalism on a newly completed path in Allora has caused upset among locals. Contributed
Jonno Colfs
by

ALLORA residents are upset after a popular tourist attraction in town was targeted by a vandal.

The P.L Travers Park on the corner of Herbert and Drayton Sts was vandalised mid-week and senior sergeant Matt Shield said investigations were continuing.

"I've been speaking to witnesses this week, but it appears a young boy has been riding his bike up and down a concrete path deliberately leaving large skid marks on the surface," he said.

"The path had only been recently completed with beautiful stencilling, which was very nicely done and it's now a real mess.

"It's caused a bit of upset in town and council have been alerted.

"It's hoped the marks will be able to be removed, but if not the whole work may have to be done again."

Fresh vandalism on a newly completed path in Allora has caused upset among locals.
Fresh vandalism on a newly completed path in Allora has caused upset among locals. Contributed

The new pathway is part of the ongoing Allora street-scape project and is not yet complete.

Works are also continuing on the construction of a rotunda and gardens in the park.

Topics:  allora southern downs regional council vandalism

Warwick Daily News
VIOLENT NIGHT: Woman assaulted in bar attack

VIOLENT NIGHT: Woman assaulted in bar attack

POLICE are investigating yet another violent night on Warwick streets, which ended with a brawl involving dozens of people

Child molesting former show boss loses appeal

Disgraced former Warwick Show and Rodeo Society president Neville John Fanning.

Former rodeo show president claimed jurors were wrong to convict him

UPDATE: Teen bashing victim on road to recovery

A doctor checks a womans blood pressure at Nambour General Hospital.Photo: Iain Curry / Sunshine Coast Daily

Friends and family have rallied around 15 year old

Arrest that scoundrel!: insightful exhibit arrives

Mayor Tracy Dobie (rigth) with AFP Queensland state manager Commander Sharon Cowden at the opening of the 100 Year of Federal Policing exhibit.

Display looks back on centenary of policing

Local Partners