Overgrown roads a ‘safety risk’ for Southern Downs tourists

CUT DOWN: The roadside has been recently mowed in some areas of the Southern Downs, but residents would like a regular schedule.

LANDSCAPE maintenance is more important than ever on the Southern Downs, where tourists flock from across Queensland for a post-lockdown country experience.

The long grass alongside the roads, however, remains a point of contention between the council and its constituents, some of whom complain of irregular and ineffectual mowing.

Killarney resident Bev Ruskey said the grass on Spring Creek Rd has been an “ongoing battle” since she moved to the region over 17 years ago.

“I guess as it isn’t in Warwick or Stanthorpe, it is off the radar,” Ms Ruskey said, in a letter to the editor.

“For the amounts of rates we pay here … I don’t think it is too much to ask to have the sides of the road cut back properly twice a year.”

As the owner of popular tourist destination Spring Creek Mountain Cafe and Cottages, Ms Ruskey has seen a boom in motorists since travel restrictions were lifted on June 1, counting over 50 cars passing by at the weekend.

“It’s a real tourist trail, a designated tourist drive, and it gets so neglected,” Ms Ruskey said

“People complain all the time about it.

“Not only is the drive unsafe with low visibility, the road is narrow in places and with the jungle on both sides of the road, drivers cannot see the edges and don’t feel safe to pull over when another vehicle is coming towards them.”

Ms Ruskey said historically she was required to lodge a formal application with the council to have the side of the road mowed.

A regular maintenance schedule of just two “proper” mows a year is all Ms Ruskey asks for.

“They came out and mowed it last week, they’ve done a good job and it’s looking great, but I don’t want to have to keep harassing them all of the time,” she said.

“They should say every six months, and come out with the boom slasher, and do it properly.”

Tracey Long in Karara complained of similar roadside neglect west of Warwick, where her father and his mates used to take to the streets with their own mowers to tidy the place up.

Ms Long said council staff asked residents to stop mowing as he did not have the required permit, so the mowing simply stopped.

“We don’t get anything done out in Karara,” she said.

“We get neglected, we don’t even get the footpaths mowed, nothing.”

The Daily News reached out to the Southern Downs Regional Council for a response, but none was received in time for publication.