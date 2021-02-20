Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
CAUGHT OUT: One driver was also charged with allegedly posessing undisposed syringers.
CAUGHT OUT: One driver was also charged with allegedly posessing undisposed syringers.
Crime

OVERNIGHT CRIME WRAP: Warwick’s ‘drug/drink drivers’ nabbed

Tessa Flemming
by
20th Feb 2021 8:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Warwick resident allegedly caught with undisposed syringes in her car was just one of several drink/drug drivers nabbed by Warwick Police on Friday night. 

Sergeant Shane Reid said a number of drivers were caught out behaving irresponsibly on Warwick roads.

At 9pm, Warwick police stopped a 43-year-old Warwick woman for alleged drug driving on Wood St.

She was also charged with a drug offence for possessing undisposed syringes. 

The 43-year-old will appear in the Warwick Magistrates Court on March 29. 

At 8.15pm, a 49-year-old woman was stopped on Victoria St for alleged drink driving.  

She returned a Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) reading of 0.123, more than twice the legal limit. 

She will appear in the Warwick Magistrates Court at a later date.

At 6.20pm, a 67-year-old Tannymorel man was stopped in Baugley St and charged with alleged drug driving.

He will also appear in the Warwick Magistrates Court on March 29.

Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WHAT’S ON: Guide to blockbuster weekend in the Rose City

        Premium Content WHAT’S ON: Guide to blockbuster weekend in the Rose City

        News From sporting comps to showtime, this weekend is packed with must-see events.

        Inland Rail could ‘annihilate’ Southern Downs family farm

        Premium Content Inland Rail could ‘annihilate’ Southern Downs family farm

        News ‘It’s saying if you do everything right to get your piece of paradise, someone...

        How Warwick population is growing nine months after lockdown

        Premium Content How Warwick population is growing nine months after lockdown

        News BABY BOOM: Southern Downs mayor reveals key factors determining future growth of...

        UP SH** CREEK: Inquiry launched after sewage enters creek

        Premium Content UP SH** CREEK: Inquiry launched after sewage enters creek

        News Just days after a 200KL sewage overflow, council has apologised for another Warwick...