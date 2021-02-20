OVERNIGHT CRIME WRAP: Warwick’s ‘drug/drink drivers’ nabbed

CAUGHT OUT: One driver was also charged with allegedly posessing undisposed syringers.

CAUGHT OUT: One driver was also charged with allegedly posessing undisposed syringers.

A Warwick resident allegedly caught with undisposed syringes in her car was just one of several drink/drug drivers nabbed by Warwick Police on Friday night.

Sergeant Shane Reid said a number of drivers were caught out behaving irresponsibly on Warwick roads.

At 9pm, Warwick police stopped a 43-year-old Warwick woman for alleged drug driving on Wood St.

She was also charged with a drug offence for possessing undisposed syringes.

The 43-year-old will appear in the Warwick Magistrates Court on March 29.

At 8.15pm, a 49-year-old woman was stopped on Victoria St for alleged drink driving.

She returned a Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) reading of 0.123, more than twice the legal limit.

She will appear in the Warwick Magistrates Court at a later date.

At 6.20pm, a 67-year-old Tannymorel man was stopped in Baugley St and charged with alleged drug driving.

He will also appear in the Warwick Magistrates Court on March 29.