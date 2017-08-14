Overnight raid on wallets and handbags at sporting event

LEYBURN police have warned anyone camping at an event to lock all their belongings away following the theft of $680 from four of the campers at the Bony Mountain Recreation Reserve overnight Friday.

The players were on the grounds along with their horses preparing for the start of the Cunningham Polocrosse Club Carnival on Saturday morning.

Senior Constable Steve Gibb, of Leyburn police, said there had been reports of the theft of money from four wallets and handbags left inside unlocked vehicles.

"Nothing else was taken. The money was missing from vehicles on the south-west corner of the grounds," he said.

"A witness saw a car leaving the ground at 2.30am. The missing money was noticed next morning and reported to police.

"I remind people to lock belongings inside vehicles when attending events."

Police are seeking more information on the alleged theft of money or any suspicious people or vehicles in the area at the time.

Anyone can report crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800333000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day or call local police.