OVERNIGHT STEAL SPREE: Store break-in, car theft and more

BUSINESS BREAK IN: Allged thefts stole three motorcycles.

One business and multiple residents were targeted in separate and brazen thefts overnight.

Warwick Senior Constable Jeremy Lambert said police were investigating a serious break-in at Top Two Motorcycles.

According to Snr Constable Lambert, three motorcycles were stolen as offenders smashed the glass entry of the Betta Place business at about 4.30am this morning.

An unregistered Honda red and white motorcycle and two Yamaha blue and white motorcycles were stolen.

Snr Constable Lambert police were investigating CCTV footage for the identity of the offenders.

Two cars were also stolen from a Tathra St address from the hours of 10pm to 4.30am.

Snr Constable asked anyone with information about the missing Grey Mazda 3 with the registration 643 VYP or a white Toyota Camry with the registration 254 JKU to contact police.

Police later arrested a former Warwick resident for allegedly stealing a MUX Izuzu wagon.

The 20-year-old Hervey Bay man was stopped by police after driving from Furness Cres in Warwick to Ipswich.

The man was charged with a number of driving offences including two dangerous operations of a vehicle charges, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, evading police and driving without a driver’s licence.

He was refused bail and will appear before Ipswich Magistrates Court on March 8.

An alleged drink-driver was also charged after an overnight crash.

The 27-year-old Warwick man was involved in a single vehicle crash on Sharon Dr at 2.30am.

When police breathalysed the man, he returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.180.

He will appear in the Warwick Magistrates Court on March 29.

Anyone with information should contact Warwick police on 4660 4444.