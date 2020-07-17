Menu
TRAFFIC CRASH: The driver was uninjured by the crash.
Overnight traffic crash in Goondiwindi

Tessa Flemming
17th Jul 2020 9:34 AM
EMERGENCY services have helped a driver who crashed into a tree west of Goondiwindi last night.

Paramedics and QFES attended the North Talwood scene at 9.40pm last night.

The crash occurred between Talwood Boonanga Rd and Recreation St.

According to a QFES spokesman, the driver was not trapped and didn’t require medical assistance.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman confirmed that while two units were sent to the crash, no one was injured or transferred to hospital.

