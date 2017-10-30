News

P-Plater 'crashed into tree', charged with drink driving

The remains of the ute in Australiana Park after crashing last night.
The remains of the ute in Australiana Park after crashing last night. Sean Teuma
Sean Teuma
by

A P-PLATER has been arrested and charged with drink driving after crashing into a tree near Australiana Park in Warwick last night.

Police were called to the scene after complaints about loud and reckless driving in the area.

A witness said he was awoken after hearing a commotion at 11pm last night.

"I heard (someone) doing donuts in the park, and others had a gutful so they called police," he said.

"I switched on my backyard lights, and with that he took off like a bat out of hell.

"I only got halfway down the yard when I heard a crunch.

"Not long after the police came.

"He was going for a long time."

Warwick Constable Anthony Chandler said officers were in attendance after receiving calls from residents.

"Police were called for a young gentleman in a motor vehicle was reported to be hooning," he said.

"The P-plater was arrested for drink driving and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle."

Police did not reveal the alleged alcohol reading, the driver's age or whether he was a local resident.

Topics:  australiana park drink driving warwick police

Warwick Daily News
