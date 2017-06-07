P plater injured in Warwick two car smash

Emergency services respond to a two vehicle collision at the corner of Albert and Dragon Sts Warwick on June 7, 2017.

A YOUNG man has been injured in a two car crash in Warwick this afternoon.

The four wheel drive and the ute collided at the intersection of Albert and Dragon Sts this afternoon at about 3pm.

Photos View Photo Gallery

The driver of the ute, a P plater, suffered cuts to his head in the incident and was being treated by paramedics at the scene.

The driver of the four wheel drive appeared uninjured and was assisting police as they investigated into the cause of the crash.

Warwick fire services were also on scene to clean up the fuel spill and ensure the site of the accident was safe.

The p-plater was transported to Warwick Hospital in a stable condition.