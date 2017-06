Police have charged the P plater

AN 18-year-old woman on P plates will face Warwick Magistrates Court after registering an illegal blood alchol level.

The woman was intercepted by Killarney Police in Yarrawonga St, Warwick, at 12.10am Sunday and registered .036.

P plate drivers are required to have a blood alcohol level of .00.

She will appear in Warwick Magistrates Court on July 26.