‘Painful’: Venues scramble to enforce no-standing rule

KEEPING US SAFE: Publican Annie Moir (middle) said the move wasn’t only about keeping doors open but about keeping family life like mum Jan (left).

FOR local pubs like the Killarney Hotel Motel, a short notice decision by the Queensland government on Friday to reintroduce a no-standing rule almost left them completely blindsided.

Owner Annie Moir said the pub had been “busier than ever” with ADF personnel staying while border control continued.

The last-minute announcement on Friday afternoon almost didn’t reach her before happy hour drinks.

“We didn’t find out until someone rang in the afternoon,” she said.

“It’s meant to come through via email but none of us have time to sit down these days.”

While Mrs Moir said she had been able to control the new measures effectively over the weekend, they didn’t come without a concerted effort.

“We have to do more policing as to not get a fine and with the young Friday night crew, it was a bit painful to get used to it again,” she said.

“You might have to tell them four to five times but by the end of the night they get it.”

Mrs Moir’s statement matches recent outrage by Queensland Hotels Association chief executive Bernie Hogan.

“This is a frustration that will have the public more confused and less engaged in keeping themselves safe or adhering to restrictions,” he said.

But on Monday, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk reiterated her commitment to keeping Queenslanders safe, even if it did come at a cost.

“We’ve had a lot of reports of people not doing the right thing. So hopefully, this reinforcement of this rule to be seated will make sure that everyone is doing the right thing,” she said.

Queensland Health Minister Stephen Miles also defended the decision as a little sacrifice “to keep you open”.

And for Mrs Moir, at the end of the day, it was one she was willing to make.

“We don’t want to go back. 10 to 20 patrons is not viable for most pubs, especially this one,” she said. .

“Mum (the licensee) is 82. She’s the oldest publican in Queensland. She’s the one we have to keep safe.”