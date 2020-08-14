Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
QLD PARLIAMENT
QLD PARLIAMENT
Politics

Palaszczuk Government backflips on media gag laws

Domanii Cameron
by and Jessica Marszalek, Domanii Cameron
14th Aug 2020 10:14 AM | Updated: 10:15 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The Palaszczuk Government has performed a stunning about-face and withdrawn controversial laws that would have jailed journalists reporting on corruption allegations.

Attorney-General Yvette D'Ath made the shock announcement Friday morning after an avalanche of criticism on Thursday.

"The government respects the recommendations of the CCC," she said in a statement.

"However, given the limited time for the parliamentary Legal Affairs Committee to consider the law changes the CCC seeks, the CCC Bill introduced yesterday in State Parliament is withdrawn."

 

Professor Peter Greste slammed the new laws as infringing on democracy. Picture: Kym Smith
Professor Peter Greste slammed the new laws as infringing on democracy. Picture: Kym Smith

 

It follows a barrage of criticism, including from journalism professor Peter Greste, that slammed the laws as infringing on democracy.

Under the now withdrawn proposal, the Government had wanted to make it illegal to publish corruption allegations levelled against candidates for state and local government elections.

The offence carried a $6672 fine or a six-month jail term.

Members of the public yesterday took aim at the proposal, claiming democracy was "dead" and slamming it as a "disgusting attack on the free press".

 

Originally published as Palaszczuk Government backflips on media gag laws

More Stories

free speech gagging media laws palaszczuk government qld

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Warwick Show foodie favourite to return for pop up event

        Premium Content Warwick Show foodie favourite to return for pop up event

        Whats On A taste of childhood nostalgia in the wake of coronavirus closures.

        • 14th Aug 2020 10:00 AM
        WHAT’S ON: 5 must see events this weekend in Warwick

        Premium Content WHAT’S ON: 5 must see events this weekend in Warwick

        Whats On From 4WD trips to Sunday symphonies, here’s the most exciting events you need to...

        • 14th Aug 2020 10:00 AM
        VOTE NOW: Warwick’s most eligible bachelor

        Premium Content VOTE NOW: Warwick’s most eligible bachelor

        Dating Which of these strapping young lads would receive your final rose?

        Queensland records two new cases of COVID-19

        Premium Content Queensland records two new cases of COVID-19

        News Two new cases of coronavirus from Sydney traveller, cargo ship crew

        • 14th Aug 2020 9:49 AM
        • 1 FearlessFred