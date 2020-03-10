Menu
Palmer urges voters to ‘reject’ Labor candidate

by JACK McKAY
10th Mar 2020 2:53 PM
BILLIONAIRE Clive Palmer has weighed in on the Brisbane lord mayoral race, urging voters to "reject" Labor's Patrick Condren.

In a series of tweets, Mr Palmer said it was "guaranteed" that rates would have to increase to pay for the "sweeping changes" Mr Condren and Labor had proposed.

Clive Palmer.
Mr Palmer - who spent millions of dollars on advertising during the 2019 federal election - said Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner had worked hard for the city and that he should be given "an opportunity to build on what has already been achieved".

"Patrick Condren can't get back into media, so now seeks to take ratepayer funds as the Labor candidate for Brisbane Lord Mayor," he claimed online.

Labor’s lord mayoral candidate Patrick Condren.
"I'm sure we will get used to seeing him front every news event, as he longs for the limelight he once enjoyed.

"We all remember why Australia rejected Shifty Shorten, now we need to reject Mr Condren."

Mr Condren claimed everyone knew how "intimate" the LNP and Mr Palmer were.

"After all, party president David Hutchinson is on the Palmer payroll," the Labor lord mayoral candidate said.

LNP Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner. Picture: Annette Dew
Cr Schrinner's office said they would not comment.

