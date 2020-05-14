Pandemic ‘devastates’ Warwick public transport services

BORDER closures and non-essential travel bans have left a strain on Warwick’s transport industry.

Owner of Crisps Coaches Russell Crisp was forced to suspend his services to Brisbane, Stanthorpe, Goondiwindi, Tooowomba and Moree.

“We’ve been really devastated by it, turnover from the service has dropped 95 per cent,” he said.

“It will be 18 months to be anything back like we were.”

Reliant on backpackers, pensioners and patients requiring transport for medical appointments, Mr Crisp said some trips were down to only one passenger before the company decided to close just before Easter.

As of May 5, Crisps Coaches restarted one daily service between Stanthorpe and Brisbane, stopping at Warwick along the way.

“I think people are still a bit weary of the virus and people that did want to go to Brisbane for the day or doctor’s appointments haven’t come back yet,” he said.

“The medical side will kick in soon I guess and that will increase travel.”

Cameron Haidley from Haidley’s Panoramic Coaches said the tour side of his business has been affected by COVID-19.

“We had five big tours to go away this year and had good, big loading but they’re on hold at the moment,” he said.

“We have one in September to Adelaide which is looking pretty good.”

Public transport giant TransLink confirmed patronage across the state decreased by 80 per cent since this time last year.

“We’ve had droughts before and that’s impacted business but nothing to this extent for this long,” Mr Crisp said.

“The drought plus this virus is unprecedented, it’s a double whammy.”