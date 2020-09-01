‘Pandemic mania’ threatens Warwick lives, livelihoods

SUPPORT BASE: Councillor Andrew Gale leant upon wife Melinda to help him through coronavirus-related concerns.

SUPPORT BASE: Councillor Andrew Gale leant upon wife Melinda to help him through coronavirus-related concerns.

FINANCIAL anxiety, depression and the crippling urge to lie in his bed for 12 hours and not move.

If Warwick-based councillor Andrew Gale hadn’t already dealt with the telltale signs of struggling mental health, he would have been confused and scared with what he was battling.

And he fears many residents may be in that tough position as the face the fight for the first time in their lives.

With continuing restrictions and financial setbacks causing business owners stress, Mr Gale worried our region was at a severe risk of losing lives due to “pandemic mania” and increasing mental health concerns.

When Mr Gale’s own business closed in Easter due to the pandemic, he said he experienced “one of the most acute mental health episodes” of his life.

“That was just absolutely devastating because it was completely unexpected, and it came at a time of the year that had followed up from the election campaign,” he said.

“It went to the stage where I went, ‘If I don’t get elected, at least I’ve still got a business’ and then the business just disappeared completely.

“The business disappeared, but the bills didn’t.”

Running his savings dry just to pay back customers for cancelled sessions, Mr Gale said he was grateful a supportive home base and coping skills learnt prior had helped him cope.

But not everyone was so lucky, he warned.

“That’s why I feel compelled to talk about it,” he said.

“I could potentially see my whole world falling apart, career assets and family … but at least I was equipped to deal with it,” he said.

“I’m just tremendously empathetic for anyone in this just horrific situation.

“I hope we never need to go through this situation as a community again.”

With Lifeline now taking more calls than ever before in its history, Mr Gale wanted to see the Warwick taboo on mental health lifted and people seek out the support they needed.

“We can only bend our bodies so much until we break, and people understand that, but they don’t understand thoughts also do terrible things for our psyche,” he said.

“We do need to look after friends, family. Look after the people we don’t even know.

“We’re doing all the right things with social distancing but we need to keep an eye out those other things too.”

If you need someone to talk to, contact Lifeline Australia on 13 11 14