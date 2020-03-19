Pandemic pushes Warwick down, but not out

ON BORROWED TIME: The SDRC Library is just one of the facilities being closed until further notice amid coronavirus fears.

EVEN though the coronavirus is yet to actually reach Warwick, that hasn’t stopped the town or its locals feeling its impact.

Warwick business owners, leaders and the rest of the community have had to adapt in a matter of days just to stay afloat.

And, much like the virus, these life-altering changes don’t seem to be showing any signs of slowing down.



Council closures

The Southern Downs Regional Council has now closed all of its non-essential services. These include libraries, art galleries, outdoor pools, indoor sport facilities, and camping grounds.

Southern Downs Mayor Tracy Dobie said the closures are in line with directives from the State Government, and stressed that all vital council duties, such as rubbish collection and sewerage maintenance, will not be affected.

“All of those services are essential and they will continue. What we ask is for our residents to be patient, follow the guidelines put out by the Department of Health, and to not engage in unnecessary social interactions.”

The SDRC has added a “COVID-19 portal” to its website with more information.

Local businesses also remain under pressure.



Local businesses adapt

Amid the pandemic panic-buying, many Warwick business owners are using their pre-existing delivery services to ensure those most in-need are still able to purchase basic food items.

Justin Van Twest, owner of Rose City Fruits, said customers were able to phone the store and place their produce orders with options available for either pick-up or delivery.

“Before coronavirus, it was mainly regulars or time-poor customers who used it. But it’s definitely more important now, in case people are scared to go out in crowds,” he said.

Wayne Carey, who owns W. Carey & Sons Quality Meat, said panic buying and his home delivery service meant coronavirus had actually helped his business.

“We’ve always had free home delivery in Warwick but it's just absolute chaos at the moment, it’s out of control. It’s as crazy as Christmas,” Mr Carey said.

“We deliver every day to people, and it’s definitely good to be busy.”

“The team is just having to work a bit harder but that’s been about the only change.”





IN THE MARKET: Co-owners of Rose City Fruits Justin and Lauren Van Twest have a made-to-order service for their fruit and veg.

Supermarket golden hour

Warwick’s elderly and other vulnerable populations have finally been able to stock up on much-needed household staples during their exclusive trading hour at major supermarkets.

This week, the local Woolworths and Coles supermarkets opened their doors an hour earlier, in line with the companies’ nationwide initiatives, to protect the elderly, those with a disability, and other vulnerable populations from the wave of panic-buying spurred by the coronavirus pandemic.

Warwick local Merle Rettke said she was glad to see supermarkets taking initiative and intervening in the hysteria of coronavirus stockpiling, because it meant the elderly would have guaranteed access to basic supplies like toilet paper, bread, and rice, which had been sold out just days prior.

“This makes it easier, because there was a lack of some things, so this is good for elderly people to be able to get in and get what you want,” Mrs Rettke said.

“It was busy, and there were still some light-on shelves but I was able to get everything I needed.

“I did do a big shop last week though, just in case, so today I just needed to top up.”

The extended business hours are being enforced in addition to the restrictions already placed on those items most in-demand, such as toilet paper, hand sanitiser, and numerous food items.

As of yet, the exclusive access 7–8am trading is only scheduled for this week however both major retailers have said they were willing to continue the initiative for as long as is necessary.

For Ms Rettke, and many other within Warwick’s elderly and vulnerable populations, the only downside is that reduced shopping hours means a loss of community contact and support.

“Going shopping, for elderly people, is a social thing as well as a necessity,” she said.

“So, once everything goes back to normal, I don’t think we should have the extended shopping hour anymore.”

Both Woolworths and Coles have since placed further restrictions on most of packaged products but will be upping their delivery schedules to try to meet demand.