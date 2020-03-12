Menu
Panic-buyers be warned: No refunds for you

by Nathan Edwards
12th Mar 2020 5:10 AM
WOOLWORTHS have pushed back against recent coronavirus "panic" buyers who may be looking to return their bulk supplies, with new policy changes blocking the returns of some popular household items.

The notice of change, being posted across numerous Woolworths stores.
The notice of change, being posted across numerous Woolworths stores on Wednesday, states that "Due to unprecedented demand, we have decided to make changes to our Raincheck and Change of Mind Refund & Exchange policy."

The changes, affecting items like toilet paper, tissues, disposable gloves and tinned food brought from 11/03/2020 onwards, has blocked them from being refunded at stores "until further notice".

Talking about the new changes, a Woolworths employee has said the company "needed this change" as the buying situation at some stores has become "ridiculous".

 

 

THE FULL LIST

  • Toilet Paper
  • Paper Towels
  • Tissues and Serviettes
  • Medical (Pain relief)
  • Cleaning (Anti-Bacterial wipes, Sprays and Cleaners, Disposable Gloves)
  • Feminine Hygiene and Incontinence
  • Baby Wipes
  • Pasta and Pasta Sauce
  • Canned Food (Fish, Fruit and Veg, Soup, Meals)
  • Flour and Bread mixes
  • Cooking Oils
  • Rice

