Pants with personality made in Warwick

FANCY PANTS: Carolyn Borrell's handmade creations are popular around the globe.

IN A sunlit workshop on the bottom floor of her Warwick home, Carolyn Borrell sits at her sewing machine and whips up her next pair of zany leggings.

Through her fashion line Soul Trend, Mrs Borrell shares her love of sewing, colour and texture with legging lovers all over the world.

"I sell mainly to people in the US and Canada, but also really interesting places like Brazil," she said.

A spot on Studio 10 earlier this month also helped her catch Australia's attention, while big name publications such as Canberra Weekly, The Courier Mail and Mouths of Mums have all featured her hand-sewn leggings.

Now in its fourth year, Mrs Borrell said Soul Trend was really taking off.

"I love seeing people wear things that really suit them, that just suits their personality," she said.

"It's fun, it's happy, it adds colour to the world."

Previously working as a kinesiologist, Mrs Borrell stopped practising a year ago and now spends her time on the crafty creations.

"I went looking for leggings a while ago just to see what was around in the shops.

"They weren't very interesting, they were fairly boring," she said.

Mrs Borrell started doing research into different materials available online and was amazed at the quality.

Soul Trend now boasts a wide range of colourful leggings including glitter patterns, pops of floral and stripes.

Drawing attention to the local business has been a bit of a challenge, but Mrs Borrell said listing the leggings on Etsy was a big turning point.

"That really took it places, it got my name out there," she said.

She is now selling her range as active wear, everyday attire and costumes.

Gyms and dance studios have also been knocking on the door for custom creations.

Mrs Borrell also makes smaller sizes for kids.

"I've now got grandchildren and it's so much fun dressing them up in them," she said.

"One little one wears them to kindy and she looks great.

"She can also get dirty and she's just comfortable."

More subdued styles are also thrown into the mix, including black and white patterns as well as a new sporting range.

The talented seamstress can whip up a pair in just 15 minutes and will fit to order.

"For the person with longer legs it's great to find something that suits them.

"Or for the shorter legs who are always struggling with bunched up material," she said.

Further growth is on the agenda for this one-woman show, as she plans to further explore the children's and sporting club market.

If you'd like to give her leggings a go, visit www.soultrend.com.au and use the code Warwick17 for 10% off.