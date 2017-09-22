Paramedics at display for Ambulance Week

FRIENDLY FACES: Warwick Local Ambulance Committee members (front, from left) Robert Reid, John Brady and Peter Stewart, Lisa and Angus Fitzgerald, Casey and Lennix Le Bherz, (back) paramedics Troy Haley, Sean Rose, Joshua Stewart, Michael Arazie, Tim Quick, Danielle Almond and Lizzy Cole at Ambulance Week in Rose City Shoppingworld.

FRIENDLY FACES: Warwick Local Ambulance Committee members (front, from left) Robert Reid, John Brady and Peter Stewart, Lisa and Angus Fitzgerald, Casey and Lennix Le Bherz, (back) paramedics Troy Haley, Sean Rose, Joshua Stewart, Michael Arazie, Tim Quick, Danielle Almond and Lizzy Cole at Ambulance Week in Rose City Shoppingworld. Gerard Walsh

THE children had the most fun at the Ambulance Week display at Rose City Shoppingworld.

Warwick mum Megan Gillott said once they saw the ambulance dubbed Axel, her daughters both wanted to have a go at "steering” it.

"It was a good experience for the girls to see the Ambulance Week Display,” Mrs Gillott said.

The display went for a week with Warwick Local Ambulance Committee members at Rose City each day. They were joined by paramedics from time to time and some trainees who met with members of the public.

Queensland Ambulance Service Warwick station acting officer in charge Troy Haley said there was good interest from the public in the role the ambulance played in the community.

"We promoted what we do and spoke to a number of people about CPR awareness. Any individuals or groups keen to learn more about CPR are asked to contact the QAS Warwick station or Jack Barford from the local ambulance committee on 46612246,” Mr Haley said.

Local Ambulance Committee president Peter Stewart said two CPR information sessions were held on two days of Ambulance Week.

"There was so much interest we sold out of ambulance bears. There was a lot of interest in purchasing snake bite kits,” he said.

"People are very aware of the dangers of snakes at this time of the year.”