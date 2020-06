QAS called to crash in North Bundaberg this morning. Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle

ONE patient is being assessed by paramedics in North Bundaberg after a traffic crash this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said they were called to a single vehicle crash into a pole.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the southbound lane was completely blocked with traffic being manually directed.

She said the patient was believed to be a female driver.

This is a developing story, more to come.