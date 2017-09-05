Parents, carers urged to join in fight against childhood abuse

WHETHER they are talking online, walking home from school, or tucked into their own beds, children can be forced to endure dangerous situations in all different facets of their lives.

Victims of childhood sexual abuse can face devastating and lifelong effects and experts say the key is to stop the abuse before it begins.

Child Protection Week runs across Queensland this week.

Warwick police officer-in-charge Jamie Deacon said the safety of children in the community should be paramount to everyone, especially parents.

"Be vigilant, be aware of the signs and report anything suspicious to police,” he said.

"Be aware of what your kids are doing online, who they're talking to and when.

"Educate them that people may not always be who they say they are online.

"Start the conversation with your children and teach them how to keep themselves safe.”

St Mary's Primary School principal Margaret Grew said teaching children to be aware of their own safety was important. "We bring the Life Education van to school every year in May, which touches on a wide range of topics,” she said.

"This leads us then to be able to open the conversation about child safety and how children should recognise dangerous or abusive situations.”

The lessons championed by Bruce and Denise Morcombe in the wake of their son Daniel's abduction and murder are now part of the school curriculum in Queensland.

"The kids are exposed to all of those important lessons, how to recognise danger, how to react and report,” Mrs Grew said.

"As teachers and staff, we also go through regular and thorough training on student protection and how to deal with situations that arise.”

Warwick headspace manager Travis Maguire said child abuse trauma could leave permanent scars.

"Kids who have suffered emotional, physical and sexual abuse can find it very difficult to trust people and also find it hard to form and maintain relationships.

"The trauma can lead to unhealthy behaviour choices and the onset of anxiety and depression.”

Mr Maguire said working with sexual abuse victims was about making them feel safe. "We give them that avenue to discuss what's going on, to get it all out.

"And most importantly reinforce that it's not their fault - a high percentage of child abuse victim blame themselves.''