Parents’ heartbreaking note to dead son

The Abdallah family’s raw message on their dead son’s birthday after a tragic road accident

The Abdallah family’s raw message on their dead son’s birthday after a tragic road accident

The parents of a teen who was tragically killed alongside his two siblings by an alleged drug driver earlier this year have marked what would have been his 14th birthday yesterday with an emotional tribute.

Seven children were riding their bikes on the footpath in Oatlands, northwest Sydney, just before 8pm on February 1, when they were hit by a car.

They were on their way to get ice-cream when a Mitsubishi Triton, allegedly driven by Samuel William Davidson while he was under the influence of drugs, mounted the kerb and ploughed into them.

Three siblings Antony Abdallah, 13, Angelina Abdallah, 12, and Sienna Abdallah, eight were killed alongside their cousin Veronique Sakr, 11.

Parents of three kids killed when hit by car shared heartbreaking message on son's 14th birthday. Picture: Facebook

On a Facebook page dedicated to the "four angels" killed in the incident, Antony's heartbroken parents Danny and Leila Abdallah shared an emotional birthday tribute dedicated to the teen.

The post - a slideshow of never before seen footage of him and his two other siblings - reads:

"Happy 14th Birthday my sweetheart. I love you more than words can describe," Mrs Abdallah's post began.

"You are celebrating today with God, Angelina, Sienna and Veronique.

On Friday, parents Danny and Leila Abdallah (both middle) shared a heartwarming post and slideshow for their son Antony (right) on what would have been his 14th birthday. Picture: Facebook

"I am sure you are very happy and you feel extra special.

"Antony, you are my Saint.

"We are separated for a short time only on this earth and we'll be united in heaven forever."

Antony with his mother Leila. Picture: Facebook

The post received more than 3500 reactions and over 900 comments wishing Antony a happy birthday and messages of condolences to the parents.

"I'm sure he is looking down on you all and sending you love and strength," one person wrote.

"Leila you are amazing.. your strength and faith is inspirational to me," another said.

Mr and Mrs Abdallah have made national headlines on a few occasions since the tragic accident, after they said they had forgiven the driver for killing their three children.

Originally published as Parents' heartbreaking note to dead son

Antony and his two siblings who were killed. Picture: Facebook

Antony was just 13 when he was killed. Picture: Facebook

The Abdallah family have said they will meet Antony again in heaven. Picture: Facebook