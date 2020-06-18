Menu
BREAKING IN: A 19-year-old pleaded guilty to breaking into Scots PGC College in Warwick with a juvenile accomplice. Picture: contributed
Parents ‘mortified’ after teen breaks into Scots PGC

Jessica Paul
18th Jun 2020 4:00 PM
A WARWICK teenager has pleaded guilty to breaking into Scots PGC College and stealing school property.

The court heard that on January 13, Seth Matthew Osborne and an accomplice aged under 18 entered the private school’s grounds, slipping into one of the buildings through an unlocked window.

Once inside, the court heard that the 19-year-old and his co-offender went through the rooms, with the younger of the two stealing a portable JBL speaker.

Osborn pleaded guilty to one count of entering a premise and committing an indictable offence.

Warwick Police prosecutor Ken Wiggan told the court that the younger accomplice had confessed as the primary offender when they returned the stolen property to police the next day.

Defence lawyer Claire Hynes said Osborn had called himself a “silly idiot” for the opportunistic break-in, and his parents had been mortified by their son’s conduct.

Magistrate Julian Noud said though he was “mystified” as to why Osborn had broken into the school, the teen’s otherwise clean criminal record and youth weighed in his favour.

Osborn was given a six-month good behaviour bond and his conviction was not recorded.

