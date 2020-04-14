Parents struggle to balance term two home-learning plan

LEARNING FROM HOME: Jack, 8, and Timmy, 6, learn at home and work with mum, Lisa Hansford.

ANOTHER five weeks of remote education has left Southern Downs parents concerned the region may not be equipped to continue online learning.

The Queensland government announced on Monday that children would remain at home for the beginning of term two.

Schools would open but only for vulnerable students and the children of essential workers.

Stanthorpe resident Paola Cabezas, who has a 10-year-old daughter, worried it would be a strain on resources, especially for larger families relying on mobile data.

“We’re still waiting to get NBN,” she said.

“I will be OK because I only have one daughter and I can share my computer with her but if you have three or four kids and one computer, that’s an issue.

“Some people are saying computers will be provided for the kids but all this information is not clear yet.”

Single mum of two boys and businesswomen Lisa Hansford feared working parents would be

disadvantaged.

While the boys’ school, St Mary’s, had been proactive in chasing up online resources for Ms Hansford, she was considering changing the opening hours of her Warwick store, The Scoop Health Foods.

“I know it will be a real struggle,” she said.

“I don’t want them to fall behind but I don’t know where I’m going to fit the time in.”

Ms Hansford also worried the announcement would force teachers to choose between their career and protecting their family.

“Wouldn’t it be better for them to be at home with their kids?” she said.

“Take their trade away and they’re just mums, too.”

Some schools, such as SCOTS PGC had already started technology loans as teachers adjusted to new online classrooms, according to principal Kyle Thompson.

“They have demonstrated incredible professionalism and commitment to their students through the ever-changing educational landscape that we are currently dealing with,” he said.