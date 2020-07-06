Parents to receive $150 to send kids back to sport

ON COURT: Young netballers across Warwick will be able to return to the court this season at a fraction of the cost to their parents. Picture: contributed

ON COURT: Young netballers across Warwick will be able to return to the court this season at a fraction of the cost to their parents. Picture: contributed

JUNIOR athletes across the Southern Downs will be able to get back in the game for next to nothing as the State Government extends its community sport funding.

Until November 2020, parents can apply for $150 FairPlay vouchers to spend on registration fees, uniforms, or anything else needed to get their kids back into sport.

While the pandemic put many families under increased financial strain, the one-off voucher will see some young athletes return to their sports almost free of charge, according to Warwick Gymnastics Club president Coby Walker.

“We’re registered with (the Department of) Sport and Rec for the vouchers, and effectively someone could come in with one and get a term for free, in one of the smaller classes,” Mr Walker said.

“Combined with the discount we’re offering in Term 3, I’m confident they’d end up coming for free, covering their insurance and term fee in the one-and-a-half hour classes.

“For the longer classes they’d probably have to cover the difference – I think three hours a week with one of those vouchers would probably only cost the $30 or $40.”

Despite months of forced closures due to the pandemic, Walker said the club had seen up to 80 per cent of their enrolments already back on the mats, and with plenty of room for more.

“It’s great being back – the kids and coaches loved getting back into it, even though there were a few sore muscles in that first week after not doing anything for a while,” he said.

Parents of young netballers will also enjoy reduced fees on top of any voucher opportunities, said Warwick Netball Association secretary Linda Bunch.

“We are certainly promoting the use of the FairPlay vouchers, so hopefully it gives families the opportunity to get kids back out playing sport without incurring any additional major financial stress,” Bunch said.

“Kids need sport. They need it for the physical release of energy, and they need it because it gives them that outing from the house and catching up with the friends they don’t already see at school every day.”

For more information or to register with either club, go to the Warwick Gymnastics Club or Warwick and District Netball Association Facebook pages.

To find out which other Warwick sporting clubs are registered as eligible for the FairPlay vouchers, go to the government website.