Parents urged to check car seat safety rating

PARENTS and caregivers are urged to only buy car seats that meet mandatory Australian safety standards.

The warning from the Office of Fair Trading comes after product safety officers spotted a non-compliant car restraint for sale online.

Listings for the product, which was promoted as a Safety Baby Child Car Seat - Toddler infant convertible booster, have since been taken down but the OFT warns similar unsafe good can be marketed under various names and may be available on sites like eBay or Gumtree.

Fair Trading executive director Brian Bauer said the easiest way to confirm a car seat or restraint is safe is by checking whether it meets the mandatory Australian safety standard.

"Look for a label that says Complies with Australian Standard AS/NZS 1754 - if you can't see this, don't buy it,” Mr Bauer said.

"If a car restraint does not meet the mandatory safety standard, it is unlikely to be able to protect a child adequately in a car accident.

"Don't gamble with your child's safety by purchasing an unsafe car restraint.”

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission issued a Public Warning notice in 2011 about a similarly designed and marketed product.

These products are likely to fail to protect children adequately in an accident, with suppliers incorrectly claiming the products are safe for use.

Any consumers who have already purchased one of these child car restraints are advised to stop using them immediately as they are not safe or legal to use.

The following should be followed when purchasing children's car restraints:

Look for a label that says Complies with Australian Standard AS/NZS 1754 - if you can't see this label, do not buy the product.

Make sure the seat or restraint is suitable for the type of car, and age and size of child.

If buying second-hand, check the condition of the product. Do not buy if it shows signs of wear and tear, such as cracks or frays in the straps.

If buying second-hand, ask if it has been in a car accident. If it has, do not buy, even if it looks fine.

If you are buying a product second-hand, check the Product Safety Recalls website to ensure it hasn't been subject to a previous safety recall.

Do not buy or use a product more than ten years old. The date of manufacture is often stamped in the product.

Compliant products will always come with manufacturer's instructions for installation and use.

When installing, follow the instructions. If you do not have instructions (for example, if you purchased second hand), contact the manufacturer or an authorised safety restraint fitting station.

Further information on the child car restraint standard and product safety recalls can be found at www.productsafety.gov.au.

Consumers and traders can report unsafe products to the OFT at www.qld.gov.au/fairtrading

or by calling 13 QGOV (13 74 68).