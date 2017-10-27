Park honours political history

HONOURING HISTORY: Southern Downs councillor Rod Kelly is pleased to have the park in front of the Warwick Railway Station named after Prime Minister Billy Hughes in honour of the Warwick egg-throwing incident of 1917.

A NEW look for one of Warwick's smallest parks is deserving of a whole new name.

The park that sits in front of the Warwick Railway Station has been named the Billy Hughes Park ahead of the centenary celebrations of the infamous Warwick incident.

Hughes was the target for Irish-Australian Paddy Brosnan who lobbed eggs at the PM as he gave an impromptu speech about conscription at the station in November 1917.

Councillor Rod Kelly said the Southern Downs Regional Council had felt it a fitting name ahead of the egg throwing re-enactment next month.

"The park takes pride of place down in front of the railway station,” Cr Kelly said.

"Given the history of everything and celebration of 100 years since the egg throwing we decided we would name the park and thought it was a good name.

"It was something we had discussed in preparing the park for the events on the 18th and thought Billy Hughes gave it the significance and it will be a lasting reminder of the Commonwealth Police forming in town.

Council workers have already begun planting trees and installed barrier posts at the park, which will be turfed next week.

A plaque recounting the history of the egg throwing incident sits front and centre in the greenspace, which sits in Brosnan Cr just off Lyons St.

"There will be the official unveiling on the 18th,” Cr Kelly said.

"There will be plenty of AFP officers past and present coming to the celebrations, and we hope someone very special will be on hand for the unveiling.”