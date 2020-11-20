Locals threaten to “smash” man who wanted to drown dog

POLICE were called to a disturbance at the Helidon Spa caravan park after a dog bit a man causing the victim to threaten to kill the animal.

But it was the owners of the dog who appeared in court after the matter got out of control.

Crystal'lee Sinclair and Jai Van Brugh both appeared in the Gatton Magistrates Court on Monday, and pleaded guilty to public nuisance.

Police Prosecutor Senior Sergeant Al Windsor said Sinclair and Van Brugh threatened violence towards another resident of the caravan park after a man tripped over their dog on October, 20.

The court heard the dog subsequently bit the man, causing the victim to threaten to drown the dog in the creek.

Snr Sgt Windsor said both Sinclair and Van Brugh reacted by verbally abusing the man, with Sinclair saying she'd get her partner to "smash him".

The other man involved in the altercation was not charged.

Snr Sgt Windsor said Van Brugh yelled out across the caravan park and threatened to "punch the f**k out of him".

"Witnesses were able to confirm the events," Snr Sgt Windsor said.

Police attended and subsequently charged Sinclair and Van Brugh with public nuisance - both were given notices to appear.

Magistrate Graham Lee convicted and fined Sinclair $150 referred to SPER. The conviction was recorded.

Van Brugh was also fined $250 referred to SPER. The conviction was recorded.