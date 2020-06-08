Park revamp celebrates Freestone’s farming past

As is the case with many Freestone project, those volunteers from the Freestone Community Hall have been invaluable to the park’s revamps.

REVAMPS are in the works for Freestone's Clyde Simon park.

Thanks to the newly finished Palmer Bridge, Southern Downs Regional Council and Freestone community members have been working hard to re-establish the nearby park, ensuring the tight-knit community's illustrious history is available for all.

The project is one of many the community is using to celebrate it's rich history.

One of the volunteers working to bring informational signage depicting the region's past back to life was Sue Keong.

Ms Keong hoped the project would invite visitors to learn more about the community.

"In the very very early days, Freestone was the salad bowl, providing produce to Warwick and other nearby areas," she said.

"It was rich in small crops and a very popular area to settle down.

"Many families have been in this district now for many generations."

With the Southern Downs town often a bypass from the highway, revamps could entice visitors to do more than just drive by.

"It's great for the community," Ms Keong said.

"It places pride in the place we live and gives visitors a spot they can pull off at and have a cup of tea.

"We would love to see people have a quiet explore of the riverbanks and stop and stay in the area.

"It's about celebrating and remembering where the community came from."