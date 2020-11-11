Park slated as tribute to community icon

SMALL TOWN SUPPORT: With a town population of only 300, Mr Wight was overwhelmed by the petition’s support.

THE Leyburn community may soon get to honour one of the town’s most prominent figures if a proposed park name gets the go ahead.

A petition, organised by Vince Wight, has called for the Leyburn Sports Ground to be rebirthed as the Alan Richards Memorial Park.

Mr Richards died in March after a lifetime of community service as a life member of the Leyburn RSL, founder of the Leyburn Ratespayer Association, founding member of the Leyburn and District Men’s Shed and the Karara Rural Fire Brigade.

Mr Wight said his friend held a special place in the community.

“Alan was a real easygoing old-timer,” he said.

“He did a lot of things and everything he did, he did for the benefit of the community.”

“I think (the community should pay tribute). The man deserves something.”

Mr Wight’s petition is already signed by more than 100 people across the Leyburn and Karara area, and in August was tabled by Southern Downs councillor Andrew Gale at an infrastructure and executive committee meeting

According to a council spokeswoman, the parks and operations manager has since been in discussion with Mr Wight about the location of the named area and the council has written to community groups and businesses in Leyburn.

Mr Wight said so far he’d received nothing but positive feedback.

“I haven’t had anyone knock it yet,” he said.

“Someone’s already donated big slab of timber for the name to go on, someone’s donated the engraving, the poles. The whole community is behind it.”

The council is also asking for feedback on the proposed name change.

Comments can be emailed to the SDRC CEO via mail@sdrc.com.au or posted to PO Box 26, Warwick QLD 4370 by November 18.

