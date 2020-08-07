Menu
NQ First Leader & Whitsunday MP Jason Costigan has a plan for a fund to develop northern Queensland. Picture: Alix Sweeney
Party promises mining royalties for projects

Caitlan Charles
7th Aug 2020 10:22 AM
North Queensland First will funnel all mining royalties from the Galilee Basin into a Northern Development Fund if the party secures the balance of power at the upcoming state election.

Whitsunday MP and leader Jason Costigan said he wanted every cent from the new minerals province to be directed into an infrastructure fund focused on delivering billions of dollars in job-creating projects in North, Far North and Central Queensland.

"I will not sit back and let Labor, the LNP, or the South East Liberals as we call them, One Nation and Clive Palmer, all of whom are focused on the southeast, rip the guts out of the Galilee like we have seen for decades from these southern politicians when it comes to extracting the wealth from the Bowen Basin and the North West Minerals Province," Mr Costigan said.

