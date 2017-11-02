Party yet to enter Southern Downs race

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is seen at the Queensland Police Academy in Brisbane, Saturday, October 28, 2017. Premier Palaszczuk announced that the Queensland Police will recruit 400 extra police officers over the next four years. (AAP Image/Darren England) NO ARCHIVING

LABOR is yet to declare a candidate for the Southern Downs with the election a little more than three weeks away.

A spokesman for Queensland Labor this morning confirmed the selection process was still underway.

The spokesman insisted it was adequate time for the prospective candidate to campaign around the electorate, despite Labor saying an announcement would be coming soon since mid-year.

"We're still going through the process and due diligence we'll be expecting an announcement soon,” he said.

"It's just one of those processes we we will do vetting and we do have some very strong people to choose from.

"We think we will have enough time to get them out in the community.”

Meanwhile, the LNP announced in March that James Lister would replace retiring parliamentarian Lawrence Springborg on the campaign trail.

In early July, Texas mine worker Josh Coyne was named the One Nation candidate and Rob Mackenzie declared he had split from the LNP and would run as a candidate.

Party convenor for the Southern Downs Antonia van Geuns announced she would be running for the Greens on October 12.